The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme Announce Ribbon Cutting for New Premier America Boys & Girls Club

"Believe in our Next Generation" Campaign Helps Bring Vision for Perfect Youth Building to Life

OXNARD, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme (BGCOP) is proud to announce the ribbon cutting of the newly transformed Premier America Club - a milestone that represents hope, partnership, and a shared investment in the future of local youth.

The ribbon cutting, facilitated by West Ventura County Business Alliance, will take place Thursday, April 16 at 4:00 PM PT, at 590 E. Pleasant Valley Road, Port Hueneme, CA 93041.

This $3 million renovation marks the culmination of a bold vision made possible through the Believe in Our Next Generation campaign, the Gene Haas Foundation, and the extraordinary support of the Premier America Foundation - the charitable arm of Premier America Credit Union - whose $1 million contribution helped bring this project to life.

"Premier America has a long history of partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme," said Alex Gallardo, VP, Community Impact & Financial Wellness and Executive Director of the Premier America Foundation. "This opportunity represents our ongoing commitment to providing the youth in Ventura County opportunities to build a safe and vibrant future."

The reimagined Clubhouse features innovative spaces including a state-of-the-art eSports lab, podcast station, STEAM lab, an outdoor playground and upgraded computer lab - all thoughtfully designed to inspire creativity, learning, and confidence. Most importantly, the Club continues to serve as a safe, supportive environment where young people can explore their potential and build great futures. This ribbon cutting celebrates not only the completion of construction, but also the incredible community partnership that made this opportunity possible for generations to come. This grand accomplishment was made possible through generous donations from businesses, foundations and individuals throughout the community. Club membership fees are only $20.00 per year.

Erin Antrim, BGCOP CEO, led the $6 million "Believe in Our Next Generation" campaign for critical projects like this new facility. Passionate about serving the community's most vulnerable youth, she has expanded the organization from 16 to 21 sites and has grown the annual budget by over $4 million.

"We are thrilled to be at the launch point of this new facility which will take our stewardship of the youth of Ventura County to the next level," said Antrim. "We are indebted and deeply grateful to Premier America and everyone who greatly assisted in this project to support our children's futures."

The general contractor for the $3 million renovation was ANDERSON Construction, with nearly a century of experience in community-based development.

BGCOP is Ventura County's largest Boys & Girls Club, serving more than 5,200 youth annually and 2,400 daily. Antrim also led efforts to launch the state's first Club inside a juvenile detention center and helped build a top-tier youth workforce program.

About The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme

The Boys & Girls Clubs in Oxnard and Port Hueneme has been providing quality programs to youth since 1954. The clubs came together in 1997 to become the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme. They aim to help young people reach their fullest potential through a positive environment, lifelong learning, and quality programs dedicated to the arts, education, character and leadership development, health and recreation.

They are dedicated to inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

The Clubs aim to be the premier youth development organization in the region by providing a world-class Club Experience throughout the entire enterprise and strategically expand services to more youth and families through collaborative, community partnerships ensuring all members graduate from high school on time with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit www.bgcop.org.

Contact: Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, (908)- 875-8908, [email protected]

SOURCE The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme (BGCOP)