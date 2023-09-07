The B.R. Companies welcomes Merrill Eisenhower Atwater as Chief Strategy Officer

GLENDORA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The B.R. Companies announces the appointment of Merrill Eisenhower Atwater as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this pivotal role, Merrill will spearhead key growth initiatives for both The B.R. Companies (BR) and The Legacy Group, a sister company.

Merrill Eisenhower Atwater. Chief Strategy Officer for the BR Companies

Merrill, a lifelong business executive, has experience in national sales, marketing, operations, international business, diplomacy, and healthcare. His operational expertise and business growth initiative experience have been tested in numerous markets across various business sectors nationwide. Merrill joins BR with a remarkable track record and a wealth of experience in strategic growth and business development. His addition to the team marks a strategic step forward in the development of BR's overall strategy.

In his capacity as CSO, Merrill will play a central role in driving growth strategies that are integral to the vision of BR. With his deep-rooted passion for community development, he will be a driving force in realizing the shared goals of BR and Legacy. Merrill's commitment will assist the company in furthering the growth in the Midwest region. His efforts have already yielded substantial progress, and his ongoing involvement promises to bring even greater achievements.

As the great-grandson of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Merrill is regularly called upon to be the guest of governmental and cultural international leadership. His international business accomplishments and accolades have seen him named the Honorary Ambassador of and received several international awards.He sits on the International Board of Directors for People to People International, the Menaul School, and the United States Congressional Award Foundation. He serves as the Honorary Ambassador to Chuncheon City, South Korea and sat on the National Association of State Aviation Officials. His awards include the Federal Aviation Administration's prestigious Impact Award and Ingram's 40 Under 40 in Kansas City. He sits on the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Leadership Circle and was selected by Who's Who for his work as a businessman.

The B.R. Companies is a real estate, development, construction, and finance company with six locations throughout the United States and three in Mexico.

The Legacy Group is focused on developing rural America, with a primary focus on solving healthcare challenges in these communities through Legacy Health Foundation 501(c)3. The company currently operates in the Midwest and has plans to expand its programs throughout the United States in collaboration with local community leaders and businesses.

