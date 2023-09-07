The B.R. Companies welcomes Merrill Eisenhower Atwater as Chief Strategy Officer

News provided by

The BR Companies

07 Sep, 2023, 19:57 ET

GLENDORA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The B.R. Companies announces the appointment of Merrill Eisenhower Atwater as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this pivotal role, Merrill will spearhead key growth initiatives for both The B.R. Companies (BR) and The Legacy Group, a sister company.

Continue Reading
Merrill Eisenhower Atwater. Chief Strategy Officer for the BR Companies
Merrill Eisenhower Atwater. Chief Strategy Officer for the BR Companies

Merrill, a lifelong business executive, has experience in national sales, marketing, operations, international business, diplomacy, and healthcare. His operational expertise and business growth initiative experience have been tested in numerous markets across various business sectors nationwide. Merrill joins BR with a remarkable track record and a wealth of experience in strategic growth and business development.  His addition to the team marks a strategic step forward in the development of BR's overall strategy.

In his capacity as CSO, Merrill will play a central role in driving growth strategies that are integral to the vision of BR. With his deep-rooted passion for community development, he will be a driving force in realizing the shared goals of BR and Legacy. Merrill's commitment will assist the company in furthering the growth in the Midwest region. His efforts have already yielded substantial progress, and his ongoing involvement promises to bring even greater achievements. 

As the great-grandson of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Merrill is regularly called upon to be the guest of governmental and cultural international leadership. His international business accomplishments and accolades have seen him named the Honorary Ambassador of and received several international awards.He sits on the International Board of Directors for People to People International, the Menaul School, and the United States Congressional Award Foundation. He serves as the Honorary Ambassador to Chuncheon City, South Korea and sat on the National Association of State Aviation Officials. His awards include the Federal Aviation Administration's prestigious Impact Award and Ingram's 40 Under 40 in Kansas City. He sits on the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Leadership Circle and was selected by Who's Who for his work as a businessman.

The B.R. Companies is a real estate, development, construction, and finance company with six locations throughout the United States and three in Mexico.

The Legacy Group is focused on developing rural America, with a primary focus on solving healthcare challenges in these communities through Legacy Health Foundation 501(c)3. The company currently operates in the Midwest and has plans to expand its programs throughout the United States in collaboration with local community leaders and businesses.

SOURCE The BR Companies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.