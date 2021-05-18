The Bradford Exchange Mint Announces an Historic Coin Acquisition!

The Bradford Exchange Mint announces historic acquisition of a one-of-a-kind and rare Morgan Silver Dollar Error coin. Tweet this

The Bradford Exchange Mint's Chief Numismatist, Walter J. Kole, remarks, "This magnificent, one-of-a-kind, error coin will become the foundation of The Bradford Exchange Mint's new gallery of numismatics based on American history. We are thrilled and privileged to be the new custodian for a valuable piece of Americana and make this "Trophy Error coin" the centerpiece of our collection."

This acquisition is especially exciting for The Bradford Exchange Mint, as it represents this division's ongoing growth as the company gears up to celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary. What's more, it will add a unique numismatic perspective to the company's plans for celebrating the 250th Anniversary of American Independence in 2026. As Mr. Kole states, "Coins are a great way to connect people with the stories of America, and this remarkable Morgan Dollar error is a fascinating chapter to explore."

ABOUT THE BRADFORD EXCHANGE MINT: a division of The Bradford Exchange, The Bradford Exchange Mint is a trusted resource for genuine coins of enduring value worldwide. Partnering with some of the world's most acclaimed numismatic artists and world mints, The Bradford Exchange Mint creates original minted designs, timely tribute Proofs, and offers exclusive curated collections of authentic U.S. coins for collectors to enjoy.

To learn how to acquire a wonderful Silver tribute to this spectacular Morgan Silver Dollar Error, please visit: www.bradfordexchange.com/1887

