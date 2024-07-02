The Bradford Exchange Mint Honors the New Princess of Wales

NILES, Ill., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful, charming, and caring, Catherine Middleton seemed born to be a princess. She met Prince William at university, and their fairy-tale romance of prince and commoner captured the hearts of millions. Married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, she became the Duchess of Cambridge, thanks to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The 24-Karat Gold plated coin highlights an image of Catherine - Princess of Wales in her Coronation Day dress. The reverse (on left) features a fully sculpted profile of Princess Catherine wearing the "Lovers Knot" tiara. This non-monetary commemorative coin measures 39mm (1 1/2 inches) in diameter. Minted in the United Kingdom.

This new royal swiftly made an impact on British and American fashion and culture. She became a 3X honoree of Time Magazine's Most Influential People. In 2022, when William was named Prince of Wales by King Charles III, Catherine became the new Princess of Wales. She is the first to bear the title since William's mother, Princess Diana. While her title may have changed, Princess Catherine's inspiring words and actions continues to influence millions of people worldwide.

Widely popular, Princess Catherine is devoted to her young family and improving children's lives everywhere. In 2024, she revealed her strength and character sharing her health challenges. Still continuing treatment, she was warmly welcomed at the recent Trooping of the Colour ceremonies which was her first public appearance since her illness was made known.

Now, The Bradford Exchange Mint, the stewards of commemorating historic events announce the release of The Catherine Princess of Wales Proof Coin. As Bradford Exchange's Chief Numismatist Walter J. Kole remarks: "This 24K Gold plated and non-monetary tribute honors the new Princess of Wales' inspiring spirit and service." She appears in the splendor of her Coronation Day regalia and royal cypher privy mark. Her sculpted portrait appears on the reverse and is graced by the "Lovers Knot" tiara.

Minted in the United Kingdom by The Commonwealth Mint of Birmingham, specially-polished coining blanks are struck multiple times to create the Proof finish's raised frosted details and mirror-like background – the highest level of minter's art.

In support of Catherine's focus on raising awareness, The Bradford Exchange Mint has made a donation to Cancer Research U.K.

ABOUT THE BRADFORD EXCHANGE MINT: a division of The Bradford Exchange, The Bradford Exchange Mint is a trusted resource for coins of enduring value worldwide.



