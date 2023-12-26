The Brady Hunter Foundation and Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida Collaborate to Grant Life-Changing Wishes

News provided by

The Brady Hunter Foundation

26 Dec, 2023, 09:06 ET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation is excited to announce its partnership with Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida, a collaborative effort aimed at fulfilling the dreams of critically-ill children facing life-threatening illnesses. In 2024, The Brady Hunter Foundation will grant life-changing wishes to three very special children.

"We have personally witnessed the transformative power of fulfilling a child's wish in times of need, leaving an indelible impact not just on the child, but also resonating within their families and the supportive communities that rally for them," expressed Josh Fox, the visionary founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "It brings us immense joy to persist in our mission, touching the lives of these remarkable children and turning their dreams into tangible reality. Being an integral part of these unforgettable moments in the lives of these young individuals serves as our driving force, propelling our foundation to relentlessly pursue a lasting and positive influence."

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida is dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. There are five types of wish requests: "I wish to be" (something), "I wish to meet" (someone), "I wish to go" (somewhere), "I wish to have" (something), and "I wish to give" (something). The support of companies like The Brady Hunter Foundation, along with the commitment of over 800 volunteers, will play a crucial role in enabling the Southern Florida chapter of Make-A-Wish to continue to fulfill more than 600 wishes, or one approximately every 14 hours.

"We'd be unable to accomplish all we have without the support of partners like the Brady Hunter Foundation," said Norman Wedderburn, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. "We receive no United Way or government funding, so the generosity of foundations and corporate partners that have embraced our mission is critical to fulfilling the wish of every critically-ill child referred to us."

The Brady Hunter Foundation is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, an organization that has brought joy and hope to over 14,000 children. This collaboration reflects The Brady Hunter Foundation's unwavering commitment to serving children in the community, and by working together with esteemed organizations like Make-A-Wish, the Brady Hunter Foundation hopes to make an even greater impact on the lives of those in need.

About The Brady Hunter Foundation
The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/

For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation and their commitment to animal welfare, environmental conservation, and children's education, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/.

About Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida
Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida has granted more than 14,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses. It aims to grant a wish for every medically-eligible child in its territory and does this for his/her entire family at no cost or obligation.

The Southern Florida chapter's territory includes 22 counties/four regions in southeast and southwest Florida, on the Suncoast, and around Tampa Bay. It also includes the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Follow and engage with Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Media Contacts

The Brady Hunter Foundation:
Lisa Salazar
[email protected] 

Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida:
Stu Opperman, APR
stu@impactplayers.com

SOURCE The Brady Hunter Foundation

Also from this source

The Brady Hunter Foundation Partners with Miami Rescue Mission to Help Hundreds in Miami-Dade and Broward Communities

The Brady Hunter Foundation Partners with Miami Rescue Mission to Help Hundreds in Miami-Dade and Broward Communities

The Brady Hunter Foundation is thrilled to announce its partnership with The Caring Place, also known as the Miami Rescue Mission. With shared...
The Brady Hunter Foundation Joins Forces with The Miami Foundation for Give Miami Day 2023

The Brady Hunter Foundation Joins Forces with The Miami Foundation for Give Miami Day 2023

The Brady Hunter Foundation is proud to announce its sponsorship of Give Miami Day 2023, one of the nation's premier annual giving events dedicated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.