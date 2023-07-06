The Brady Hunter Foundation Donates Over $118,000 to South Florida Wildlife Center, Continuing its Commitment to Animal Advocacy

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation (BHF), a nonprofit founded by a group of philanthropists and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children, is thrilled to announce a generous donation of $118,600 to the South Florida Wildlife Center. This contribution enabled the center to acquire a much-needed ambulance, significantly enhancing their response times and ability to provide assistance to the local wildlife in need and the funding of an additional staff member.

The Brady Hunter Foundation firmly believes in supporting initiatives that align with its core value of animal advocacy. Recognizing the immense value of a dedicated ambulance and driver, the foundation's generous donation will ensure the safe transportation of injured and orphaned wildlife to the South Florida Wildlife Center, guaranteeing timely and professional care.

"We are thrilled to make this charitable contribution to the South Florida Wildlife Center," stated Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "The center's commitment to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned wildlife back into their natural habitats is truly commendable. By providing funding for an ambulance and an additional staff member, we hope to contribute to the center's ongoing efforts and make a meaningful impact in the lives of the animals they care for."

The South Florida Wildlife Center, a leading wildlife rehabilitation facility, has expressed their deep gratitude for the extraordinary gift received from the Brady Hunter Foundation. Alessandra Medri, Executive Director of the South Florida Wildlife Center, remarked, "We are deeply honored to receive such a large gift. The donation from Mr. Fox and The Brady Hunter Foundation is the largest gift the Center has ever received from a single donor. We are immensely grateful for their generosity, as this contribution will make a direct impact in the lives of the animals we care for."

As part of the donation, the ambulance provided by the Brady Hunter Foundation will be wrapped with the foundation's distinctive logo, serving as a visible symbol of their commitment to animal advocacy and the South Florida Wildlife Center's mission.

The formal presentation of the donation, along with the wrapped ambulance, will take place July 16, allowing for the celebration of this momentous contribution and the recognition of the partnership between the Brady Hunter Foundation and the South Florida Wildlife Center.

The South Florida Wildlife Center has been at the forefront of wildlife rescue and rehabilitation for several decades, providing critical care to countless injured and orphaned animals. With the addition of the ambulance and the support of an additional staff member, the center will be further empowered to continue its vital work and expand its impact on wildlife conservation.

About The Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/.

About the South Florida Wildlife Center

The South Florida Wildlife Center (SFWC) was founded in 1969 for the purpose of caring for native wildlife in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. Its mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured and orphaned animals, educate the public about environmental issues and foster a peaceful co-existence with wildlife in our local communities. The SFWC is the highest volume wildlife trauma care hospital and rehabilitation facility in Florida, staffed by certified veterinary, animal care, and education professionals. The facility treats between 9,000 – 10,000 animals per year from nearly 300 different species. The SFWC is an independently operated non-profit 501(c)(3) charity that operates solely on donations. The Center is not affiliated or supported by any government or humane agency. Beyond its lifesaving rescue and rehabilitation programs, it is a trusted resource that assists our local communities in a variety of ways: it provides educational programming to local schools, community agencies, and youth programs; and it is a teaching wildlife hospital attracting veterinary, biology, and conservation students domestically and internationally. The SFWC also provides wildlife rescue training for local volunteers and municipal agencies, including law enforcement and fire rescue.

