The Brady Hunter Foundation Joins Forces with Global Strays for Spay & Neuter Program in Bogotá, Colombia

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of International Dog Day on August 26, The Brady Hunter Foundation is excited to announce its collaborative effort with Global Strays to bolster a crucial Spay & Neuter Program in Bogotá, Colombia. This partnership signifies The Brady Hunter Foundation's dedication to animal welfare and its commitment to addressing the pressing issue of stray animal overpopulation.

In a display of unwavering support, The Brady Hunter Foundation has made a generous donation to cover the expenses of conducting 1,250 spay and neuter procedures over a 12-month period within Global Strays' program. This donation aims to expedite the program's revival, ensuring a direct impact in reducing the stray animal population in Bogotá.

"Our spay and neuter program was on pause due to a lack of funding, until we crossed paths with The Brady Hunter Foundation. Due to this partnership, we are able to restart our clinics in the poorest regions of Bogotá, Colombia where the need for dogs and cats is immeasurable. Our gratitude is best expressed in the happy faces of pet owners, and the wagging tails of dogs that will no longer be burdened by litters of puppies, the majority who end up on the streets as suffering strays," stated Liz Shafiroff, Founder and President of Global Strays.

"On the brink of International Dog Day, we take immense pride in our collaboration with Global Strays and their Spay & Neuter Program. This initiative holds the potential to address the dire challenge of stray dog and cat overpopulation in a city where millions of strays roam," stated Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "Through this partnership, we are translating our dedication into tangible actions, striving for a better future for both animals and communities in Bogotá."

Global Strays' mission to combat stray animal overpopulation aligns with The Brady Hunter Foundation's values, whose grant is being used to revitalize clinics in Bogotá and provide co-branded collars to owned pets.

This collaboration underscores the pivotal role both organizations play in fostering a more humane world. By addressing the root causes of stray animal overpopulation, The Brady Hunter Foundation and Global Strays are working together to create lasting change in the lives of animals and communities in Bogotá.

About The Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit www.bradyhunter.org.

About Global Strays

Global Strays, an international animal welfare organization, reduces the suffering of dogs, cats, and horses, in some of the most neglected, forgotten, and impoverished regions around the world. Global Strays brings desperately needed veterinary care services directly into communities, including free spay and neutering for pet owners. Their educational program teaches youth how to compassionately care for animals. To create long term solutions, Global Strays tackles animal mistreatment and stray overpopulation at its root. To learn more, visit www.globalstrays.org.

