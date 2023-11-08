The Brady Hunter Foundation Joins Forces with The Miami Foundation for Give Miami Day 2023

Brady Hunter Foundation Commits Generous Funding to Empower Local Nonprofits

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation is proud to announce its sponsorship of Give Miami Day 2023, one of the nation's premier annual giving events dedicated to bolstering organizations in the Miami region. Hosted by The Miami Foundation, The Brady Hunter Foundation has pledged a substantial financial contribution that will be channeled to support local nonprofits dedicated to animal welfare, environmental conservation, and children's education.

Scheduled for November 16, 2023, Give Miami Day plays a pivotal role in helping organizations raise essential funds and increase awareness for their respective causes. The Brady Hunter Foundation acknowledges the significance of supporting organizations that align with its core mission, which is centered on wildlife advocacy and fostering positive change in the lives of children.

The Brady Hunter Foundation's sponsorship will benefit all organizations registered in the "Animal" and "Environment" categories participating in Give Miami Day 2023. These categories comprise of approximately 35 and 50 organizations, respectively.

To further enhance the excitement surrounding Give Miami Day, The Brady Hunter Foundation is introducing creative prizes to incentivize nonprofit participation, including:

Purrfect Partner Prize: Awarded to the animal organization with the most unique donors, recognizing their ability to engage a broad base of supporters.

Pawsitively Impactful Prize: Presented to an organization randomly selected from all animal nonprofits, highlighting the positive impact each organization can make, regardless of size.

Eco-Champion Prize: Awarded to the environment organization with the most unique donors, encouraging engagement and support.

Guardian Prize: Presented to an organization randomly selected from all environment nonprofits, highlighting the positive impact each organization can make, regardless of size.

Brady Hunter Prize: Awarded to the organization that gets the most tags on the @bradyhunterfoundation's Give Miami Day pinned post. Be sure to engage your constituents, donors, friends, family, and more! (Must follow @miamifoundation @bradyhunterfoundation and comment tagging your favorite registered Give Miami Day organization on Instagram) ( November 13 th through November 16 th at 5:30PM). This award is open to all participating organizations.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Miami Foundation, an organization that has made substantial investments in strengthening our Southern Florida community through the support of thousands of donors and fundholders," added Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "We eagerly anticipate this year's events and are committed to assisting numerous local nonprofits in achieving their fundraising objectives."

About The Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/.

For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation and their commitment to animal welfare, environmental conservation, and children's education, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/.

