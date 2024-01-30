The Brady Hunter Foundation Partners with Animal Survival International to Sponsor Anti-Poaching AI Collars

The Miami-based Charitable Foundation Contributes to Wildlife Conservation Efforts at Addo Elephant National Park in South Africa

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation is pleased to announce its partnership with Animal Survival International (ASI), a non-profit organization that works toward wildlife protection and habitat restoration around the globe. The Brady Hunter Foundation and ASI have joined forces in a collaborative effort to combat the illegal hunting and poaching of animals at the Addo Elephant National Park in South Africa to further amplify their conservation efforts.

As part of the collaboration, the Brady Hunter Foundation has funded the purchase of ten state-of-the-art collars, enabled with artificial intelligence (AI), which will play a crucial role in the real-time monitoring and detailed data analysis of rhinos and elephants to better protect them against poaching attempts.

"This technology is crucial in understanding elephant and rhino behaviors, movements, and their overall health," said Luke Barritt, Campaign Director for ASI. "The insights gained from this data are invaluable for Addo Elephant National Park management teams, enabling them to make informed decisions to support a species facing a decline in population."

The anti-poaching collars donated by the Brady Hunter Foundation utilize a combination of sophisticated sensors, GPS tracking, and artificial intelligence algorithms to detect and deter potential poachers. This technology not only enhances the security of endangered animals but also provides real-time data to conservationists, enabling more effective monitoring and response strategies.

"This partnership holds the potential to change the way in which we help endangered animals who are threatened by poaching and illegal wildlife trade," said Josh Fox, founder of the Brady Hunter Foundation. "We're dedicated to taking tangible action in preventing poaching with these collars."

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Josh Fox of the Brady Hunter Foundation for their significant involvement in animal welfare. It's truly heartwarming to see the difference we can make when we all work together towards our shared goals," expressed Barritt. "The Brady Hunter Foundation's commitment is a shining example of this collaborative spirit!"

ASI is dedicated to stopping illegal wildlife trade, as it is one of the biggest threats to the survival of endangered species. The support of the Brady Hunter Foundation will be incremental in safeguarding the vulnerable rhino and elephant population at Addo Elephant National Park.

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future.

Animal Survival International (ASI) is dedicated to aiding wildlife around the globe that face survival threats from various factors such as climate change, habitat destruction, illegal wildlife trade (poaching), insufficient legislation, and inadequate law enforcement.

