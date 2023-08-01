The Brady Hunter Foundation Provides Grant to Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund to Enhance Conservation Efforts in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation, a nonprofit organization operated by a group of philanthropists and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children, is proud to announce a significant grant to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. The funds will support critical initiatives aimed at protecting endangered gorillas and their habitats in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Thanks to the generous grant from The Brady Hunter Foundation, the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund will be able to expand its efforts by hiring two new patrol teams. These teams will receive the necessary supplies and equipment for safe and effective forest patrols, playing a pivotal role in safeguarding the gorillas' natural habitat and ensuring their long-term survival, as well as the protection of the entire ecosystem.

"We are honored to support the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in their crucial work," said Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "This grant will empower the dedicated teams on the ground, ensuring their ability to protect and preserve the gorillas and their fragile habitats. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of these magnificent creatures."

In addition to bolstering the patrol teams, the grant will provide essential support to the existing 25 community eco-guards who tirelessly search for and dismantle snares, of which more than 2,600 were removed in the past year. The funds will cover the cost of food and supplies necessary to sustain their year-long commitment to protecting the gorillas from these deadly traps.

Furthermore, the grant will facilitate the purchase of a new vehicle, significantly enhancing the logistics required to support the field teams. With this new addition, the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund can ensure efficient and timely transportation of personnel, supplies, and equipment, enabling them to cover larger areas and maximize their impact.

"The Brady Hunter Foundation's collaboration with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund is a testament to our shared commitment to wildlife conservation and the preservation of our planet's most vulnerable species," added Tara Stoinski, Ph.D., President and CEO/Chief Scientific Officer of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. "This partnership aims to address the urgent challenges and threats faced by gorillas in Rwanda and contributes to the broader global efforts towards biodiversity protection."

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund is renowned for its relentless dedication to gorilla conservation and its holistic approach, encompassing community engagement, scientific research, and education. With this transformative grant from The Brady Hunter Foundation, the organization can amplify its impact on the ground and foster sustainable solutions that benefit both wildlife and local communities. The Brady Hunter Foundation is also sponsoring Out of the Mist on October 20, an exclusive event at The Explorers Clubs in New York City featuring Sigourney Weaver and Dr. Tara Stoinski discussing the 45th anniversary of Dian Fossey's groundbreaking book and 35th anniversary of the blockbuster film, Gorillas in the Mist.

About The Brady Hunter Foundation
The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/.

About the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund
The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund is a renowned 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of endangered gorillas in Africa. Inspired by the groundbreaking work of Dr. Dian Fossey, the organization has been at the forefront of gorilla conservation for over five decades. Operating in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund conducts vital scientific research, implements comprehensive conservation programs, and fosters community engagement to ensure the long-term survival of gorillas and their habitats. Through a holistic approach that combines research, education, advocacy, and partnerships, the organization strives to create a sustainable future where gorillas thrive and communities coexist harmoniously with these magnificent creatures. For more information about the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and its conservation efforts, please visit www.gorillafund.org.

