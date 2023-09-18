The Brady Hunter Foundation Teams Up with Feeding South Florida® to Combat Hunger Through Monthly Food Distribution

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation is thrilled to announce its partnership with Feeding South Florida® to help address food insecurity. Through a generous donation, the Foundation has enabled Feeding South Florida to lease a 26-ft box truck to facilitate an additional monthly food distribution for families facing hunger in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. A portion of this donation also helps Feeding South Florida with the additional logistics costs associated with this new vehicle.

The joint effort between The Brady Hunter Foundation and Feeding South Florida will launch on September 20, 2023, in the City of Miami Gardens. It will continue to focus on areas that are known food deserts with a new distribution location announced each month via: https://feedingsouthflorida.org/distribution_locator/

"We appreciate it when organizations collaborate with us to address the ongoing issue of hunger in our communities," stated Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida. "Families are still experiencing the effects of increased inflation with rising food costs, fuel prices, ballooning insurance premiums and increased housing costs. Earning at or below minimum wage and living on it in South Florida is not easy to do in this environment and means more families will continue to need food assistance for a longer period of time as this trend continues."

When families face food insecurity, their pets do too. In many instances, they face the possibility of rehoming or relinquishing their pets to animal shelters because they cannot afford to feed it. This partnership aims to address the root cause so families and their furry friends stay united.

"We're committed to democratizing access to basic human needs in our community and are thrilled to partner with Feeding South Florida® to drive this positive change," said Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "By providing a monthly food distribution, we aim to alleviate the burden of food insecurity that many families face in South Florida."

About The Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/.

About Feeding South Florida

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network and is the leading hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state's food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger, and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida served more than *1.1 million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818.

*FY July 2021–June 2022

SOURCE The Brady Hunter Foundation