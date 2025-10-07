The Braff Group Advises Eagles Wing on its Acquisition by Redwood Family Care

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Family Care Network, a multi-state provider of services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), and a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners, has acquired Minnesota- based Eagles Wing. Eagles Wing provides residential and day support services to individuals with developmental disabilities across Beltrami and Polk Counties.

The Braff Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Eagles Wing. Polsinelli Law Firm served as the sell-side legal counsel.

The acquisition by Redwood will expand its geographic footprint into the Midwest, strengthening its position as a leading provider of person-centered care and support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The addition of Eagles Wing also bolsters Redwood's service offerings with a team that has deep regional expertise and long-standing community relationships.

"This acquisition helps to ensure that Eagles Wing's clients will continue to receive the quality services provided by the company over the past 30 years," stated Steve Garbon, The Braff Group Managing Director who headed up the deal team representing Eagles Wing.

About The Braff Group

Founded in 1998, The Braff Group is the leading health care mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing exclusively in behavioral health, home health, home care and hospice, health care staffing, home medical equipment, pharmacy services, and intellectual and developmental disability services. The firm has completed more than 385 transactions and has been repeatedly ranked among the top five health care M&A advisory firms. Visit thebraffgroup.com and follow The Braff Group on LinkedIn.

About Redwood Family Care Network

Redwood Family Care Network is a multi-state organization dedicated to providing innovative, person-centered services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Guided by its core pillars of People, Safety, Service and Cost, Redwood's mission is to empower individuals to live their best lives through compassionate care, continuous improvement, and strong community partnerships.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high-impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for their investors, portfolio companies, and the communities that they serve. Webster's mission is to deliver superior returns to their partners through the investment in and development of purpose-driven, patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best-of-class clinical care and service to their patients.

