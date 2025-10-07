The Braff Group Advises Eagles Wing on its Acquisition by Redwood Family Care

News provided by

The Braff Group

Oct 07, 2025, 13:11 ET

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Family Care Network, a multi-state provider of services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), and a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners, has acquired Minnesota- based Eagles Wing. Eagles Wing provides residential and day support services to individuals with developmental disabilities across Beltrami and Polk Counties.

The Braff Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Eagles Wing. Polsinelli Law Firm served as the sell-side legal counsel.

The acquisition by Redwood will expand its geographic footprint into the Midwest, strengthening its position as a leading provider of person-centered care and support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The addition of Eagles Wing also bolsters Redwood's service offerings with a team that has deep regional expertise and long-standing community relationships.

"This acquisition helps to ensure that Eagles Wing's clients will continue to receive the quality services provided by the company over the past 30 years," stated Steve Garbon, The Braff Group Managing Director who headed up the deal team representing Eagles Wing.

About The Braff Group
Founded in 1998, The Braff Group is the leading health care mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing exclusively in behavioral health, home health, home care and hospice, health care staffing, home medical equipment, pharmacy services, and intellectual and developmental disability services. The firm has completed more than 385 transactions and has been repeatedly ranked among the top five health care M&A advisory firms. Visit thebraffgroup.com and follow The Braff Group on LinkedIn.

About Redwood Family Care Network

Redwood Family Care Network is a multi-state organization dedicated to providing innovative, person-centered services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Guided by its core pillars of People, Safety, Service and Cost, Redwood's mission is to empower individuals to live their best lives through compassionate care, continuous improvement, and strong community partnerships.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high-impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for their investors, portfolio companies, and the communities that they serve. Webster's mission is to deliver superior returns to their partners through the investment in and development of purpose-driven, patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best-of-class clinical care and service to their patients.

Contact: Karen Cullen
[email protected]

SOURCE The Braff Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Braff Group Advises Hart Medical Equipment on its acquisition by Quipt Home Medical

The Braff Group Advises Hart Medical Equipment on its acquisition by Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical ("Quipt"), a U.S. based home medical equipment provider focused on end-to-end respiratory has formed a joint venture with three...
The Braff Group Advises Cardinal of Minnesota in its Sale to The Cottages Group

The Braff Group Advises Cardinal of Minnesota in its Sale to The Cottages Group

Rochester-based Cardinal of Minnesota, which provides residential and in-home services for people with disabilities and employs about 450 people, is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Financing Agreements

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics