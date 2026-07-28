The Braff Group Advises MAS Medical Staffing on its Acquisition by Care Career

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Braff Group is pleased to announce that its client, MAS Medical Staffing (MAS), based in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been acquired by Care Career. The transaction includes all of MAS Medical Staffing's operations, including its travel nursing, allied health, and per diem staffing divisions, as well as its proprietary technology assets. MAS Medical Staffing's strong regional presence, long-standing client relationships, and innovative workforce management platform made the company an attractive strategic acquisition for Care Career. Care Career's acquisition of MAS Staffing continues to round out their service offerings.

The Braff Group served as the exclusive financial advisor for MAS Medical Staffing.

"The addition of MAS Medical Staffing expands our geographic reach, strengthens our client relationships, and adds the innovative Maestra platform to our technology capabilities," said Siva Konatham, CEO of Care Career.

A key component of the transaction is Maestra, MAS Medical Staffing's proprietary online workforce management platform. Maestra enables clinicians to view and self-schedule available shifts, creating a more efficient staffing experience for both providers and clients.

"By combining MAS' technology assets with Care Career's investments in artificial intelligence, automation and workforce intelligence, we are creating a scalable platform that empowers clients to manage their workforce more effectively," the company posted in a statement to Staffing Industry Analysts.

"MAS's client relationships and geographic penetration are attractive attributes in today's market, and Care Career's acquisition of MAS Medical Staffing was a strategic fit which complements their existing holdings," commented Steve Garbon, The Braff Group Managing Director who headed up the deal team representing MAS Medical Staffing.

About The Braff Group

Founded in 1998, The Braff Group is the leading health care mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing exclusively in behavioral health, home health, home care and hospice, health care staffing, outsourced pharma services, home medical equipment, home infusion and specialty Rx. The firm has completed nearly 400 transactions and has been repeatedly ranked among the top five health care M&A advisory firms. Visit thebraffgroup.com and follow The Braff Group on LinkedIn.

Contact: Karen Cullen

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SOURCE The Braff Group