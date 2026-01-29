The Braff Group Advises Child's Play Therapy Services in its Partnership with Proficio Therapy Services

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proficio Therapy Services, a leading management services provider for pediatric therapy organizations, announced a strategic partnership with Child's Play Therapy Services, a respected occupational therapy professional corporation specializing in evidence-based pediatric occupational therapy, with speech therapy provided through collaborative support.

The Braff Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Child's Play Therapy Services.

Under the partnership, Child's Play will remain fully independent in all clinical matters while supporting Proficio's broader growth strategy. The collaboration expands access to high-quality pediatric occupational therapy across Proficio-affiliated clinics in California and Utah. With this addition, the Proficio network now includes 12 clinics, with four additional openings planned this year.

Founded by Christina Gallo, Child's Play Therapy Services is known for its child-centered, holistic approach to occupational therapy, supporting sensory processing, motor development, self-care, emotional regulation, and functional growth. Its family-centered philosophy aligns closely with Proficio's commitment to compassionate, outcome-driven care.

"This partnership represents an important milestone in our growth strategy," said Pradeesh Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Proficio Therapy Services. By partnering with Child's Play Therapy Services and bringing their expertise into our network, we are expanding our pediatric occupational therapy capabilities while continuing to prioritize exceptional care for children and families across our clinics."

"Both companies bring unique capabilities to the table, and together they create a partnership that is stronger than either could achieve alone," stated Steve Garbon, The Braff Group Managing Director who headed up the deal team representing Child's Play. "This partnership unlocks meaningful growth opportunities for employees, customers, and stakeholders alike."

About The Braff Group:

Founded in 1998, The Braff Group is the leading health care advisory firm specializing exclusively in behavioral health, home health, home care and hospice, outsourced pharma services, health care staffing, home medical equipment and home infusion and specialty Rx. The firm has completed nearly 400 transactions and has been repeatedly ranked among the top five health care mergers and acquisitions advisory firms. Visit thebraffgroup.com and follow The Braff Group on LinkedIn.

Contact: Karen Cullen [email protected]

SOURCE The Braff Group