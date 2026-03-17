The Braff Group Advises Golden Rule Hospice in its Partnership with James River Home Health

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Rule Hospice ("GRH"), a compassionate and caring hospice located in Atlanta, Georgia has been acquired by James River Home Health, a portfolio company of RiverGlade Capital.

The Braff Group originated the transaction and served as the exclusive financial advisor to Golden Rule Hospice.

Since its inception, Golden Rule Hospice has focused on providing excellent service within the communities in which it operates. The Company's team is comprised of experienced hospice veterans that carry a compassionate heart and caring spirit. Its caring culture permeates every aspect of the business, establishing it within the community as a top-tier provider of quality services.

Founded in 2013, James River Home Health (JRHH) is a leading Richmond, Virginia-based provider of personalized in-home skilled nursing, therapy, and chronic disease management services. The agency serves Central Virginia, focusing on enhancing patient independence, reducing readmissions, and delivering high-quality care through a technology-enabled platform.

Partnering with Golden Rule Hospice will enable JRHH to expand their care to the metro Atlanta Region.

"This partnership combines two well established and respected premier providers of hospice and palliative care services, it also uniquely joins two passionate and clinically led cultures," commented Mark Kulik, Home Health, Home Care and Hospice Senior Managing Director of The Braff Group that headed up the deal team.

About The Braff Group:

Founded in 1998, The Braff Group is the leading health care advisory firm specializing exclusively in behavioral health, home health, home care and hospice, outsourced pharma services, health care staffing, home medical equipment and home infusion and specialty Rx. The firm has completed nearly 400 transactions and has been repeatedly ranked among the top five health care mergers and acquisitions advisory firms. Visit thebraffgroup.com and follow The Braff Group on LinkedIn.

Contact: Karen Cullen [email protected]

SOURCE The Braff Group