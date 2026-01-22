The Brain Aneurysm Foundation Highlights Recent Advances from its Research Grantees

Early-stage BAF research funding helps advance clinical studies, supports company formation, and enables publication of potential breakthrough science in leading medical journals

HANOVER, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brain Aneurysm Foundation (BAF), the leading advocacy organization supporting education, research, and policy to transform the treatment of brain aneurysms, today shared progress updates from several recipients of its research grants, demonstrating important milestones made possible through early funding for academic researchers.

BAF is the largest private funder of brain aneurysm research, and its strategic investments fuel breakthroughs in early detection, prevention, treatment, and technology, advancing the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients.

"Every grant we award expands the scientific understanding of brain aneurysms and strengthens the pathway to earlier diagnosis and more effective, personalized treatment," said Christine Buckley, executive director of BAF. "We measure success not only in dollars granted, but in lives changed through the insights, innovations, and clinical impact our research makes possible."

Federal research funding for brain aneurysms remains disproportionately small compared to other neurological disorders and stroke, with approximately $3 in research funding per person impacted. Approximately 1 in 50 people have an unruptured brain aneurysm, with more than 30,000 ruptures occurring annually in the United States. Half of those ruptures are fatal, and nearly two-thirds of survivors experience neurological deficits.

"Funding affects all aspects of the disease process—from diagnosis and screening to characterizing which aneurysms might rupture, to treatment and follow-up," said Dr. Edgar Samaniego, MD, a vascular neurologist and researcher at the University of Iowa Department of Neurology. "We have great tools for treating aneurysms, but in terms of understanding biology, screening patients, or trying to find a genetic footprint for possible aneurysms in the general population, we are still in the very early stages."

Recent Highlights from Grant Recipients:

Devin McBride, PhD, UTHealth Houston: BAF funding helped Dr. McBride generate preliminary data, leading to an NIH grant to expand research on the roles of platelets and neutrophils in delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI) after subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). Data from BAF-supported experiments also enabled UTHealth to become a partner site for a forthcoming clinical trial investigating tirofiban—an antiplatelet drug—for its potential to prevent DCI after SAH.

Mark Johnson, MD, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine: With support from BAF, Dr. Johnson and his colleagues published several papers on cerebral aneurysm morphology and how it relates to aneurysm behavior. Their work continues, now focusing on how morphometric measurements can help define aneurysm irregularity and on the implications of residual aneurysms after treatment.

Joseph Antonios, MD, PhD, Department of Neurology, Yale School of Medicine: BAF-supported research leveraged endoluminal sampling and immune profiling to characterize inflammatory cell populations within human intracranial aneurysms and was published in Neurology. This work informs ongoing multi-omic and translational efforts to develop immune-based biomarkers and targeted therapies to modify aneurysm progression and rupture risk.

Edgar Samaniego, MD, Department of Neurology, University of Iowa: Since receiving a BAF grant in 2023, Dr. Samaniego's team has published 15 manuscripts on intracranial aneurysms in high-impact journals, including the Journal of Neurointerventional Surgery, Translational Stroke Research, and Neurosurgery. This work has also been presented at major academic meetings, including the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery, the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology, and the International Stroke Conference.

Louis-Philippe Bernier, PhD, Research Associate, University of British Columbia Centre for Brain Health: BAF funding, followed by support from organizations including the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, helped validate an approach to develop lipid nanoparticle mRNA (LNP-mRNA) medicines for a range of CNS disorders. Along with colleagues at the University of British Columbia, Dr. Bernier spun off CereCura Nanotherapeutics Inc., which focuses on neurodegenerative disorders using technology that may also be applied to brain aneurysms.

Husain Sodawalla, PhD, Northern Arizona University: BAF-supported research published in the Journal of Biomedical Materials Research helps fill a major gap in neurovascular testing by creating a 3D-printed giant aneurysm model that reliably ruptures under realistic physiological conditions. The model provides a needed platform for evaluating how effectively new endovascular devices can prevent rupture in high-risk aneurysms. The work will continue as researchers compare current and next-generation devices in terms of long-term protection against aneurysm rupture.

