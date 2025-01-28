As mental health spirals out of control and the system fails to adequately respond, the Brainyites offer a glimmer of hope

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The current state of mental health in the United States and around the globe continues to show signs of overall deterioration in the face of a system that is incapable of providing real and lasting positive results for those who suffer from anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. The Brainyites are afraid that if a change isn't made soon, it will be too late for humanity.

The Brainyites Issue a Stern Warning Regarding the Mental Health System Disaster

When mental health issues are quelled, people are able to live fulfilled lives and be the best versions of themselves. They are able to enjoy higher rates of physical health and forge happier, lasting relationships with those around them. These are tenets of life, but many are suffering because of mental health concerns that are largely untreated by the modern mental health care system.

The Brainyites offer a glimmer of hope for those who are tired of the relentless struggle of navigating the mental health system. For those who are open to embracing a new philosophy that could forever change their minds for good, the Brainyites and founder Richard D. Waldman offer a working solution.

"We'd be well if it wasn't for our minds," said Waldman, the coach, activist, veteran, and philosopher who founded the Brainyites. Through his dynamic approach to life, he's able to help people retrain their minds to live happier, healthier, more fulfilling lives. This philosophy is a framework for a better life where the mind is no longer an obstacle to happiness. The key to changing humanity for good rests in this philosophy, according to Waldman, as opposed to the failing mental health care system.

To get a preview of what this philosophy entails and what it restores, anyone can go to the Brainyites website right now. Get started on a better tomorrow today by visiting https://brainyites.com/.

ABOUT BRAINYITES

Through Brainyites, Richard D. Waldman empowers others with a simple first step, by knowing how to manage the chatter in our head that is managing us. Richard's book, 'Your Guide to A Better Way of Thinking', offers a simple and complete system that is so use-friendly, you can open up the book, at any page and start reading and it makes sense.

