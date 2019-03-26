The Bramble to Open Greater Charlotte's First Southern Living Inspired Home

"We hand-select the best custom homebuilders and communities across the South to be recognized as Southern Living Inspired Communities. They must reflect the quality, craftsmanship and appreciation for Southern architecture and design we show in our pages each month," said Kristen Payne, Vice President of Licensing for Meredith Corporation, the parent company to Southern Living . "The team at New Old is truly best-in-class at not only building exceptional homes, but at making the experience personal for each customer. We are excited to see the Inspired Home and all of the design ideas come to fruition in one great house."

The Bramble community is nestled in serene woodlands near the heart of Fort Mill. Visitors are immediately enveloped by warmth and charm as they enter The Bramble, with details like lush landscaping and copper lanterns atop stone pillars. Artful touches abound at the Inspired Home – from the freshest paint and wallpaper trends, warm designer lightscapes, and bespoke custom finishes – visitors will be inspired at every turn. The seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining space features a pool, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen on a quintessentially Southern veranda.

The 4,200-sq.-ft. Inspired Home integrates building materials from nationally-recognized Southern Living vendors with one-of-a-kind finishes from renowned local craftsmen. In fact, "Born and Bred in the Carolinas" stands as the home's motto. "The Bramble draws its inspiration from vintage Southern farmhouses, classic European architecture and time-honored Appalachian craftsmanship – melding old with new, and form with function," said Mary Ludemann, owner and licensed builder at New Old. "Since The Bramble is a Southern Living Inspired Home, it must stand the test of time, living up to decades of tradition, but also staying true to local flavor and contemporary style."

New Old has partnered with Raleigh-based Southern Studio Interior Design to achieve its ambitious design goals. "Southern Studio aspires to create livable sophisticated homes where you are embraced by the warmth of the South and captivated by casual elegance," said Vicky Serany, owner and principal designer of Southern Studio. "Around every corner and in every room, we want guests to discover carefully curated spaces and be inspired to bring those ideas into their own homes. It's the small details that make all the difference. We are thrilled to bring together some of the finest trades in the Carolinas and beyond. The craftsmanship featured in The Bramble will reflect some of the highest quality materials and cutting-edge design trends."

Benefitting Two Local Nonprofits

The Opening Gala for the Inspired Home will take place on May 31st, followed by public tours on weekends from June 1st to June 30th. Proceeds from general ticket sales, Opening Gala ticket sales, and the Gala's live and silent auction, will support two important local nonprofit organizations – the Levine Cancer Institute and The Anne Springs Close Greenway.

Levine Cancer Institute-Rock Hill is a local leader in cancer treatment and patient care. The Institute remains abreast of technological innovations and therapies while providing an individualized approach to cancer care. "Our York County location is honored to benefit from New Old's fundraising efforts," said Mellisa Wheeler, Director of Disparities and Outreach at Levine Cancer Institute. "Support from the community helps us assist our cancer patients and families who may require extra resources for transportation, equipment, programs, and medications."

The Anne Springs Close Greenway, a 2,100-acre nature preserve in Fort Mill, was dedicated to the public in 1995 to serve as a natural buffer from urban development and a place for countless activities. The Greenway is a local and regional treasure, complete with an equestrian center, 12 miles of equestrian and biking trails, a lake for kayaking and picnicking, and several unique event sites. "The Anne Springs Close Greenway welcomes the opportunity to be a recipient of New Old's fundraising effort in conjunction with their Southern Living Inspired Home at The Bramble," said Elizabeth Bowers, Communications & Guest Services Director at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. "The Greenway provides affordable recreation and education opportunities to the surrounding area, and support from the community helps us to ensure the Greenway remains a place for all people to experience and enjoy nature for generations to come."

Event Highlights

May 31st – Opening Gala at The Bramble: Charlotte's first Southern Living Inspired Home will be unveiled with a catered dinner by Local Dish and handcrafted cocktails by Bedlam Vodka, live music, and live and silent auctions. VIP ticket holders will enjoy early entry with valet parking and an intimate concert by Nashville singer/songwriters Rob Crosby, Brett Jones, and James Dean Hicks whose songs have been recorded by top country musicians like Kenny Chesney and Blake Shelton. General admission ticket holders will be entertained by Charlotte's premier country act Early Ray. The evening is emceed by Matt Harris of the "Matt and Ramona Show." Tickets are limited and available at: https://www.newold.com/southernlivinginspiredhome

June 1st to June 30th – Weekend Home Tours at The Bramble: Tickets are $16, and are sold online, at local retailers throughout Charlotte and Fort Mill, and at the gate. Hours are Friday/Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

Special Events such as a Designer Day, Chef demonstrations and tour-end BBQ and pool bash, will be announced closer to the opening, and their admission will be included with GA tickets.

Event Address and Directions

427 Bramble Way

Fort Mill, SC 29708

Event Directions: From I-77 exit 85, take a left on Market Street, then a left on Sutton Road, right on Camber Woods Drive, and finally left on Bramble Way

Google Maps Link: https://goo.gl/maps/9WkTMcMtpEq

About New Old

New Old is an award-winning, high-end custom design build firm celebrated for its deep commitment to the highest level of building values and design practices. Whether traditional or contemporary, formal or informal, each and every New Old home features impeccable craftsmanship, serious architectural ambition, and genuine originality. Meanwhile, highly-nuanced layers of detail serve to add refinement, comfort, and highly personalized artistry to each and every New Old living space.

