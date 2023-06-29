The Brand Creating Authentic Indian Cuisine in as Little as Three Minutes

Guru Foods Indian Sauces

29 Jun, 2023

Guru Foods Indian Sauces Is Designed to Complement and Elevate any Indian Meal …in the Most Convenient Way Possible

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian food is famous for its unique flavor profiles and a strong sense of spices. While it's a classic restaurant option, though, it can be challenging to prepare authentic Indian cuisine in the kitchen. Cooking basic ingredients like rice and chicken is one thing. It's the spices and especially the sauces that are difficult to reproduce. That's where Guru Foods Indian Sauces comes into the picture.

Harry "Guru" Khanna founded the growing Canadian brand (which is in the process of entering the U.S. marketplace) over a decade ago. At that time, the Indian entrepreneur already had a reputation as a master chef of Indian curries thanks to his time running a restaurant in Toronto. However, he moved on from the kitchen when he realized that people were traveling vast distances just to access his delectable Indian cuisine.

"People kept asking me how they could make my recipes at home," Khanna explains, adding that the basic ingredients were simple enough, but the sauce was hard to reproduce. He had spent decades perfecting the ingredients and cooking process. He had even visited India to learn more sauce recipes and techniques. "I decided to create the sauce myself and package it so that people could bring it home. My first objective was to perfect a way to produce a consistent sauce base that anyone could eat, even if they were gluten-free, dairy-free, or just trying to stick to a healthy diet. From there, I needed to preserve it and find a way to get it into people's kitchen cupboards."

Khanna worked on his new labor of love for years, investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into his new business venture. He purchased equipment and integrated advanced technology into his sauce-making process, such as cryogenic grinders to produce spices without burning them.

The end result of this process was a range of Indian sauces that used quality ingredients, including those unique cryogenic spices as well as extra virgin olive oil and Himalayan salt. The delectable concoction was vegan and free of nuts, gluten, additives, cholesterol, trans-fats, MSG, and sugar. Best of all, the sauces made it possible for anyone to prepare an authentic Indian curry dish from start to finish in three to ten minutes.

Guru Foods Indian Sauces has successfully channeled the delectable benefits of an Indian restaurant into jars that consumers can stock in their own kitchens. It has made it possible for anyone with little-to-no experience in the kitchen to create a masterful Indian dish in minimal time, with maximum convenience, and without ever needing to step out their front door.

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces 

Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com.

Harvinder Khanna
Guru Food Product LTD.
416 897 5389
[email protected] 

SOURCE Guru Foods Indian Sauces

