The Brand Facilitating Natural Venous Well-Being (From Day One)

Plameca

29 Sep, 2023, 08:48 ET

Varicose Veins Are a Widespread Concern. PLAMECA's Natural Formula Helps to Safely Eliminate and Prevent Varicose Veins From Forming.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people deal with varicose veins on a regular basis. While more common in older demographics as well as women, they are a prevalent concern across all populations. In fact, it is estimated that 20% of all adults will get varicose veins at some point.

Varicose veins are swollen blood vessels just below the skin that come from weak vein walls. Serious complications are rare, but varicose veins are unpleasant to see and can be uncomfortable. While varicose veins can be addressed, they can also return, and long-term treatment is a wise preventative measure. This need for both short and long-term solutions is why PLAMECA created its natural varicose vein nutraceutical supplement, VENALIGHT.

"Our goal is to create products that bring effective solutions to specific problems," explains Óscar Fernández, PLAMECA's managing director. "VENALIGHT brings together a specific combination of ingredients, all of which work together to restore vein health and eliminate varicose veins. They also help with tired legs in general, and the relief is quick — often within the first day. The best part is that this isn't a harsh pharmaceutical solution. These are gentle ingredients with minimal side effects."

PLAMECA's vein-health capsules cut right to the case by addressing the root issue of varicose health. The formula uses vitamin C, which contributes to the healthy formation of collagen. The Center for Vein Restoration points out that collagen enhances the normal functioning of an individual's blood vessels, including giving strength and elasticity to veins.

Along with a solid dose of vitamin C, the VENALIGHT formula has been reinforced with a bevy of novel herbal and botanical ingredients that are known for their ability to naturally reinforce skin and vein health. Green mango, horse chestnut, butcher's broom root, and hesperidin are natural ingredients that each help strengthen skin, arteries, and blood circulation.

VENALIGHT is a safe and effective solution for those struggling with vein health. The combination of ingredients comes with minimal risk of side effects and delivers a potent source of targeted nutrients. This has the potential to restore vein health, improve blood circulation, and create a healthy bodily environment free from recurring varicose veins both now and in the future.

About Plameca
PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com.

