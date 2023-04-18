The Brand Helping Women Manage Vaginal Dryness

ODAYA's Safe, Simple, and Sustainable Lubricants Are Restoring Comfort and Facilitating Fun in the Bedroom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at the intimacy and wellness brand ODAYA™ is well aware of how much dryness in a women's vaginal regions can cause pain and decrease quality of life. Vaginal dryness is a common, uncomfortable, and sometimes even painful condition. As the name implies, it occurs when the vaginal lining isn't properly lubricated by the body. This can create pain in normal activities such as urinating, exercising, and even sitting. Most commonly, vaginal dryness is associated with discomfort and pain during sexual intercourse.

The condition can come from decreased estrogen levels, leading to dryness, reduced elasticity, and thinner skin in the vulva and vagina. It can also result from various conditions, like cancer treatments, Sjogren's syndrome, ovary removal, and even breastfeeding. Certain treatments are also suspect, such as medications, including antidepressants and antihistamines.

Vaginal dryness is typically seen as a condition that women face later in life. And to be sure, over half of women experience the uncomfortable symptoms after going through menopause. But Cleveland Clinic reports that as many as 17% of females between 18 and 50 years old report struggling with vaginal dryness during sex. Harvard Health points out that there are fairly aggressive solutions, such as hormone therapy. However, these are often not enough to solve the problem.

"It's important for women dealing with vaginal dryness not to ignore their symptoms," says ODAYA co-founder Stephanie Girard, "The results can be painful. Instead, make sure that you're taking the time to relax, destress, and get into the moment when you're with your partner. Even that isn't enough for many, which is why we created ODAYA Ganja."

Girard goes on to explain that while many resort to the use of lubricants to help, these are often filled with unpleasant and even harmful ingredients. In comparison, ODAYA Ganja is a water and plant-based formula that is 100% natural, pH balanced, and vegan. It is GMO-free, paraben-free, dye-free, and gluten-free.

The sustainable mixture also replaces petroleum (which is common in many mainstream lubricants) with organic hemp oil. This reduces the potential of a negative allergic reaction or inflamed skin. In addition, hemp oil acts as a source of antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids. The result is that intimacy is no longer hampered by dryness and its accompanying pain. Instead, ODAYA Ganja's smooth and silky consistency restores a relaxed and moisturized sensation to each sexual encounter.

ODAYA™ is a natural, women-led intimacy brand owned by Tingg Agency Inc. Founded in Quebec, Canada, in 2001, ODAYA focuses on three core values: quality, simplicity, and inclusivity. ODAYA uses ingredients specifically selected to bring comfort, pleasure, and confidence. Its mission is to enhance optimal health and lifestyle, promote self-care, and improve total well-being. Learn more at odayawellness.com .

