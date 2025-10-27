THE BRAND HOUSE COLLECTIVE APPOINTS LISA FOLEY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Shared marketing leader with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to drive omnichannel marketing strategy, customer engagement and brand performance across our collective portfolio of brands.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand House Collective, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBHC) ("Brand House Collective" or the "Company"), formerly Kirkland's, Inc., announced the appointment of Lisa Foley as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Foley will report to Amy Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, and will serve as a shared marketing leader with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., responsible for advancing omnichannel marketing strategy, customer engagement and brand performance across the entire portfolio of brands, including Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby, Kirkland's Home, and Overstock.

"Lisa is a proven leader who understands the intersection of marketing, customer, and growth," said Amy Sullivan, CEO. "She brings strategic vision and operational focus to every part of the marketing discipline - connecting insights, messaging, and execution to strengthen brand relevance and drive profitable growth. Her leadership will align how we plan, measure, and execute marketing across Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and our broader portfolio, ensuring a consistent, disciplined approach that deepens customer relationships and builds long-term brand value."

Foley brings more than 20 years of experience leading marketing and digital strategy for national retail brands. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Marketing at Pink Lily, where she led a brand refresh and digital marketing strategy that elevated Pink Lily's market positioning and deepened customer engagement. Previously, Foley was Vice President & Head of Marketing and E-commerce at Kirkland's, and held leadership roles at Crate & Barrel, Claire's, and Mars Petcare. She has also served as an Adjunct Professor of Digital Marketing at Vanderbilt University.

"I'm honored to join The Brand House Collective during this exciting period of growth and collaboration," said Lisa Foley. "Working closely with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., we have a tremendous opportunity to align strategy, insights, and execution across brands. My focus will be on strengthening the connection between marketing and the customer - driving performance through smarter planning, stronger storytelling, and shared learning across the portfolio."

About The Brand House Collective, Inc.

The Brand House Collective, Inc., formerly Kirkland's Inc., is a multi-brand merchandising, supply chain and retail operator, managing a portfolio of iconic home and family brands including Kirkland's Home and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s Bed Bath & Beyond Home, Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby, and Overstock. Currently operating more than 300 stores across 35 states as well as e-commerce sites, www.kirklands.com and www.bedbathandbeyondhome.com, the Company offers distinctive brand experiences providing curated, high-quality product assortments for every room, every moment, and for every budget. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Contact: ICR Media

Caitlin Churchill The Brand House Collective, Inc.

[email protected] [email protected]

1-203-682-8200



SOURCE The Brand House Collective, Inc.