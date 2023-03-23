The Brand Making Quality Nutrition Hyperconvenient

For Soul Strips, When It Comes to Supplements, Accessibility Is the Name of the Game

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost everyone today is aware of the importance of nutrition. There has been an abundant increase in general awareness of the issue. However, accessibility remains a challenge for many. The struggle to gain quick and effective access to key nutritional supplements is what inspired the team at Soul Strips to create their innovative line of oral supplement 'strips.'

"The health and nutrition scene is buzzing, particularly in the area of natural and holistic supplements, which is exciting for all of us at Soul Strips," says company co-founder Avinash Madhavan, "It means more and more people are taking their health seriously." The entrepreneur adds that just because people are serious about health and wellness doesn't mean they have easy or regular access to it. "That's why we've used nanotechnology and cutting-edge formulations to create a groundbreaking form of supplementation that is both affordable and accessible — we've taken nutrition and packed it into a strip!"

Each Soul Strip product contains edible strips that can be popped into the mouth, where they dissolve on the tongue. These are "micro-but-mighty" nutrient-packed supplements designed to dissolve in less than 60 seconds. Each dose is individually wrapped, as well, making it remarkably easy to tuck them into a backpack, purse, or laptop bag and bring them on the road.

Soul Strips' innovative approach to health consists of a range of different supplements for children and adults. These help with digestion, sleep, immunity, energy levels, libido, and more. The result is a diverse line of supplements that are hyperconvenient in multiple ways. On the one hand, Soul Strips are easy to keep on hand in any situation. On the other hand, their form of ingestion through oral absorption makes them a source of uniquely available nutrition.

"We didn't want to create just another supplement," says Madhavan, "we wanted to enable people to transform their health through a product that boasts better bioavailability and never-seen-before hyperconvenience. Soul Strips answers both of those requirements in abundance. It is the nutritional supplement of the future."

About Soul Strips

Soul Strips operates out of Mumbai, India and was launched in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Sharath Madhavan and Avinash Madhavan. The co-partners created the brand out of a vision to use cutting-edge nanotechnology to create hyperconvenient, uniquely bioavailable supplements for men, women, and children. Soul Strips products are sugar-free, preservative-free, and plant-based. They are a holistic health solution designed around preserving health and enhancing quality of life. Learn more at soulstripsglobal.com.

