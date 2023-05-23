The Brand Using Plankton to Improve Cognition on a Cellular Level

Greenfilled's Dietary Supplements Provide Key Levels of Marine-Sourced Superoxide Dismutase, Which Can Support Cognitive Function

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From basic stress to brain fog, chronic anxiety to Alzheimer's disease, there are many cognitive concerns that humans worry about. Greenfilled is a Spanish-based dietary supplement brand that has created a memory-boosting daily supplement based primarily on the healing properties of marine phytoplankton.

"We provide nutraceutical products that use the power of plankton to improve health and quality of life." explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "Our Memory supplement is one of those products. It uses the power of plankton as part of a blend of natural ingredients designed to address oxidative stress, restore health on a basic level, and help the mind function on a daily basis."

Greenfilled's Memory Phytoplankton Supplement brings together Ginkgo Biloba , Panax Ginseng , and Bacopa Monnieri , all three of which are known for facilitating cognitive health. In addition to this all-star lineup of cognition-enhancing herbal ingredients, Memory also includes Greenfilled's flagship ingredient TetraSOD®.

TetraSOD® is the most ancient and comprehensive Vegetable Marine Active ingredient for oxidative stress prevention and is present in every Greenfilled product formulation," explains Castaño, "TetraSOD® is a highly concentrated form of superoxide dismutase (SOD) and is the first shield in the protection against every health challenge in which oxidative stress is involved."

SOD is a powerful enzyme that provides a host of benefits to the mind and body. For example, the ability to combat oxidative stress has made SOD a popular anti-aging tool. Along with supporting basic physical functions and healthy skin, it is also connected to attenuating aging-induced cognitive impairments .

In some studies, SOD has even shown signs of helping to prevent cognitive decline in mice and has the potential to combine with other antioxidants to create therapeutic support for those with Alzheimer's disease.

SOD is a well-established and necessary part of managing oxidative stress and enhancing physical and mental health in the process. From clarifying concentration to sharpening critical thinking, improving memory, and combating brain fog , Greenfilled's Memory Phytoplankton Supplement is an ideal way to maintain mental clarity using a natural source of nutrients that is both safe and effective.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

Contact:

Enrique Castaño

Sales & Business Development Director

Fitoplancton Marino, S.L

Phone + 34 620003888

[email protected]

www.tetrasod.com www.easyalgae.com

SOURCE Greenfilled