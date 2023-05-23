The Brand Using Plankton to Improve Cognition on a Cellular Level

News provided by

Greenfilled

23 May, 2023, 08:41 ET

Greenfilled's Dietary Supplements Provide Key Levels of Marine-Sourced Superoxide Dismutase, Which Can Support Cognitive Function

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From basic stress to brain fog, chronic anxiety to Alzheimer's disease, there are many cognitive concerns that humans worry about. Greenfilled is a Spanish-based dietary supplement brand that has created a memory-boosting daily supplement based primarily on the healing properties of marine phytoplankton.

"We provide nutraceutical products that use the power of plankton to improve health and quality of life." explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "Our Memory supplement is one of those products. It uses the power of plankton as part of a blend of natural ingredients designed to address oxidative stress, restore health on a basic level, and help the mind function on a daily basis."

Greenfilled's Memory Phytoplankton Supplement brings together Ginkgo Biloba, Panax Ginseng, and Bacopa Monnieri, all three of which are known for facilitating cognitive health. In addition to this all-star lineup of cognition-enhancing herbal ingredients, Memory also includes Greenfilled's flagship ingredient TetraSOD®.

TetraSOD® is the most ancient and comprehensive Vegetable Marine Active ingredient for oxidative stress prevention and is present in every Greenfilled product formulation," explains Castaño, "TetraSOD® is a highly concentrated form of superoxide dismutase (SOD) and is the first shield in the protection against every health challenge in which oxidative stress is involved."

SOD is a powerful enzyme that provides a host of benefits to the mind and body. For example, the ability to combat oxidative stress has made SOD a popular anti-aging tool. Along with supporting basic physical functions and healthy skin, it is also connected to attenuating aging-induced cognitive impairments.

In some studies, SOD has even shown signs of helping to prevent cognitive decline in mice and has the potential to combine with other antioxidants to create therapeutic support for those with Alzheimer's disease.

SOD is a well-established and necessary part of managing oxidative stress and enhancing physical and mental health in the process. From clarifying concentration to sharpening critical thinking, improving memory, and combating brain fog, Greenfilled's Memory Phytoplankton Supplement is an ideal way to maintain mental clarity using a natural source of nutrients that is both safe and effective.

About Greenfilled 
Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com.

Contact: 
Enrique Castaño 
Sales & Business Development Director
Fitoplancton Marino, S.L
Phone + 34 620003888
[email protected] 
www.tetrasod.com www.easyalgae.com

SOURCE Greenfilled

Also from this source

Greenfilled's Sustainable Use of Plankton is "Good for You and Good for the Planet"

Greenfilled is Using Plankton to Establish a Baseline for Cellular Health

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.