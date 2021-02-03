The Brandon Agency Hires Stephen Childress as Chief Creative Officer

Childress joins the agency following a decorated background in creative leadership positions, most recently serving as Scoppechio's Chief Creative Officer since 2017, and working at other agencies during his career like EP+Co and Grey. In his nearly four years with Scoppechio, Childress oversaw all digital, creative, social, content and production for the agency's portfolio of clients including GE Appliances, Longhorn Steakhouse, Brown Forman and Fifth Third Bank. During his career, Stephen's work has been recognized in the One Show, National ADDYs, Communication Arts, and more.

The Brandon Agency CEO, Scott Brandon, envisions continued award-winning impact to come from the creative leader at the Charleston, S.C. headquartered company, which serves clients in the consumer products, B2B, financial, hospitality, healthcare & leisure categories through data-driven, "business building" communications strategies. Known for his deep experience working with well-known brands, expertise in digital and content, and a commitment to developing award-winning work that gets results, Childress is a natural fit for the agency, which has experienced significant growth even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandon believes Childress will continue bolstering The Brandon Agency's talented creative department, which has been recognized in recent years with industry awards from the American Advertising (ADDY) Awards and American Marketing Association Spark! Awards.

"Naming a new CCO was a top priority for us this year. Stephen is a generational creative talent with a passion for data and technology. He has a great track record of success and has worked with some of America's leading brands," says Brandon. "This, along with his strong digital chops make him the perfect creative leader at the right time for us as we continue to mine data and insights that uncover new growth for our clients. He will have a positive impact on all aspects of our work beyond the creative."

"I'm very excited to join the TBA team," says Childress. "I was drawn to the collaborative team energy and wide selection of clients found here. I look forward to the opportunity to help build on our continued success."

As CCO, Childress will serve on the leadership steering team and establish the creative vision for the agency. The Brandon Agency, which offers advertising, public relations, media planning & buying, SEO, PPC and social media marketing solutions, operates remotely and from home offices in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Charleston, S.C., Charlotte, N.C., Orlando, Fla., and Sophia Bulgaria.

About The Brandon Agency

The Brandon Agency is a data-driven, digitally-centric, integrated marketing agency. By turning data into weapons, the agency delivers on its mission to execute revolutionary business-building ideas that help its clients grow. As one of only 24 certified and accredited brand strategist agencies in the United States, The Brandon Agency is composed of smart, business-minded, results-obsessed experts who develop creative marketing solutions that achieve everyday business goals and overcome challenges. The Agency has powered successful programs and campaigns for hundreds of national brands in a variety of industries, offering deep expertise in the B2B, healthcare, financial services, telecom, outdoor lifestyle, lifestyle apparel, travel & tourism, consumer packaged goods, real estate, utilities and health & fitness categories. Consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work, the Agency operates virtually and via home offices in Charleston, S.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Orlando, Fla.; and Sophia Bulgaria. Learn more at https://www.thebrandonagency.com/.

SOURCE Brandon Advertising

Related Links

https://www.thebrandonagency.com

