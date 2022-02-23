The Brandr Group, Follett Team Up to Bring Player Apparel and Jersey Sales to Schools Across the Country

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials at The Brandr Group (TBG), the leading group licensing agency in Name, Image and Likeness in college athletics, and Follett, the largest campus store operator in North America, today announced a partnership that will bring apparel and jersey sales to schools with players who have opted in to TBG's group licensing programs across the country. A Product Example from Villanova can be found here.

Follett Higher Education is a prominent and historic omni channel retailer and educational service provider supporting students, faculty, campus administration, alumni, and the surrounding community. Currently ranked #57 on Digital Commerce 360's 2021 Top 1000 list, with more than 1,100 physical and 1,750 eCommerce collegiate retail stores across North America.

Follett will promote player and team top apparel and non-apparel brands both in-store and online building an outstanding product assortment and consumer shopping experience. In addition to the apparel and non-apparel assortment, Follett will also bring customized jerseys to the market across several key sports.

"This is a banner agreement for The Brandr Group and will bring incredible revenue potential within reach to the widest range of student-athletes," said Wesley Haynes, CEO of The Brandr Group. "Follett is a leader in on-campus and local community in-store presence. This is exactly the type of partnership we envisioned when we moved in to the NIL group licensing space, knowing it had tremendous potential to create new, meaningful opportunities that could support athletes from a wide variety of athletic backgrounds."

Schools like Boston College, Villanova, Florida, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Xavier, Georgia, Michigan State and Nebraska are a few examples of colleges and universities where Follett and TBG intersect as TBG continues to grow its footprint in college athletics. The agreement creates the opportunity for products to be sold featuring athletes across several sports using name, image, and likeness in a co-branded program. Fans of these schools and athletes will also have access to products from top brands like Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Champion, New Balance, and many more.

"Our initial direct NIL deals establish our position in the NIL space," said Chad Phillips, Senior Vice President at Follett. "After gaining experience working directly with athletes, we recognized the power and scope of working with The Brandr Group opening a massive portfolio of schools and equity to all athletes through their group licensing program. The ability to immediately match the breadth and depth of opportunity that The Brandr Group provides with our reach through our brick and mortar and ecommerce sites powered by Follett On-Demand makes for a very powerful partnership."



