The Brandr Group Makes Group Rights Program Available to Current and Former University of Alabama Student-Athletes

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brandr Group (TBG) announced today that it will be developing group licensing programs for current and former student-athletes at The University of Alabama. Student-athletes in all of UA's varsity sports, and separately alumni athletes, will soon be able to benefit from new opportunities to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) through group licensing programs that utilize the University's official logos and trademarks.

TBG will work with The University of Alabama's licensees to create new products and promotional opportunities for Alabama student-athletes and alumni who voluntarily opt-in to a group licensing agreement with TBG. This could include a range of licensed goods marrying together University IP with athletes NIL, such as jerseys, apparel, trading cards, bobble heads and video games.

The program, run by TBG, a brand management, marketing and licensing agency, will create opportunities for current and former University of Alabama student-athletes, separately, to join a group licensing program of three-or-more individuals from the same team or one with six-or-more athletes from any combination of teams. While TBG won't guarantee NIL opportunities – the marketplace will determine the demand -- it will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the current and former student-athletes.

TBG has many years of experience managing similar programs with professional player organizations. It partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property.

"Having grown up in Alabama, I have a special place in my heart for The University of Alabama Athletics, and we are incredibly excited to work with the exceptional student-athletes at Alabama, both current student-athletes and the amazing legacy of alumni greats who have come through Alabama," Wesley Haynes, TBG CEO, said.

The University will not be involved in any deal-making, including representing or compensating the student-athletes. The University's involvement will simply be to approve or disapprove the use of its trademarks on items as it currently does with a host of vendors.

Fans can soon expect to be able to purchase official Alabama merchandise, including team jerseys, with the name and number of their favorite players as long as they have joined the respective group licensing program and as soon as TBG enters into agreements with applicable Alabama trademark licensees.

The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency with broad experience and an expertise in sports. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. The TBG team has decades of collective management experience for some of the world's largest brands. For more information, please visit tbgusa.com .

