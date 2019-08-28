The Brandware Group Appoints Dan Bedore as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of New Nashville Office

ATLANTA and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brandware Group, Inc., an award-winning, independently owned marketing communications agency, has appointed Daniel J. Bedore as Executive Vice President. In addition to strategic and creative client services leadership, Bedore will establish a new agency office in Nashville, serving as Managing Director. He will lead business development as well as key accounts.

Bedore brings 20+ years of multi-national corporate and agency experience creating award-winning public relations, digital media and marketing campaigns for some of the world's best-known automotive brands. Most recently he was Director, Nissan Division Communications for Nissan North America. Previously he held senior communications leadership positions at Hyundai Motor America and Ford Motor Company as well as an agency role leading biofuels communications for General Motors.

Bedore's experience in PR and marketing communications spans all aspects of the automotive industry, from advanced technologies, such as battery electric vehicles, alternative fuel infrastructure, advanced driver assist systems, and connectivity, to retail network communications, social media, and consumer activations, including cross-brand partnerships in professional sports and blockbuster films. He led a team executing more than 60 consumer auto shows and events annually.

"Dan is one of the most effective, creative and respected communications team leaders in the business," said Elke Martin who co-founded Brandware in 2002. "Whether cars, guitars or power tools, Dan has a special gift for crafting fresh media and marketing strategies that drive brands to the front of their competitive set." David Krysiek, co-founder of Brandware, added, "We're thrilled to have an executive of Dan's high quality establishing and growing Brandware's office in Nashville, one of America's hottest markets."

"I live in a place famously full of story-tellers and I enjoy finding and sharing unique stories that personalize and connect brands with consumers," said Bedore. "Brandware combines PR and marketing communications with embedded market research expertise to apply science to the art of story-telling, developing winning strategies for clients. Add a talented team, a successful 20-year track record and an impressive client list and we have a winning formula for the dynamic Nashville market."

Outside of work, Bedore is a micro-philanthropist who enjoys volunteering and community service projects. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville and Backlight Productions, a Franklin, TN-based non-profit theater arts program for adults with special needs.

About The Brandware Group, Inc.

Brandware creates insights-driven, impactful coverage, content and conversation across today's most effective earned, paid and owned marketing communications channels. Headquartered in Atlanta, Brandware has additional teams in Los Angeles, Charleston, SC and Huntsville, AL. Brandware is a top-ranked firm for public relations, social media, digital marketing, content and marketing (O'Dwyer's, Agency Spotter, Clutch).

