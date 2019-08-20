The Brandware Group Appoints Lou Laste as Agency CEO

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brandware Group, Inc., an award-winning, independently owned marketing communications agency, has appointed Lou Laste as agency CEO, effective September 9, 2019. Laste will lead all agency strategy and operations, from talent development and agency culture to client business, service innovation and business development.

Laste brings 25 years of experience creating and managing high-performance communications teams as well as building award-winning public relations, digital and marketing campaigns for both Fortune 500 and emerging automotive, technology and media brands. Most recently he successfully launched and grew a boutique communications firm, specializing in B2B technology and automotive clients that will now join Brandware's consumer and B2B client community. Prior to his entrepreneurial venture, Laste held executive marketing communications positions at industry-leading companies such as Cox and Verizon.

"Lou's track record of building high-impact, multi-channel campaigns that are grounded in brand truth aligns perfectly with Brandware's agency vision for creating client success," said Elke Martin who co-founded Brandware in 2002. "His reputation for creating a best-in-class workplace culture and developing top talent is also a critical asset as we continue to grow." Co-founder and partner David Krysiek added, "We're absolutely confident that Lou is the right person to lead Brandware well into the next decade, adding a new chapter to our nearly 20 years of success."

"Brandware's unique in-house analytics and insights expertise, world-class clients, and highly responsive team were just a few reasons that made the choice to join the agency an easy one," said Laste. "Brandware has the right resources to help marketers authentically differentiate their brand and product stories and that's a foundation that I'm excited to build on."

Laste holds a B.A. in Communications from Rowan University. He has completed leadership training at the Wharton School of Management and has a Certificate in Community Relations from Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship.

About The Brandware Group, Inc.

Brandware creates insights-driven, impactful coverage, content and conversation across today's most effective earned, paid and owned marketing communications channels. Headquartered in Atlanta, Brandware has additional teams in Los Angeles, Charleston, SC and Huntsville, AL. Brandware is a top-ranked firm for public relations, social media, digital marketing, content and marketing (O'Dwyer's, Agency Spotter, Clutch).

