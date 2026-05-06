The Brandywine Center for Mental Health Announces Official Opening

HOCKESSIN, Del., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brandywine Center for Mental Health is proud to announce the official opening of its new outpatient mental health program at 668 Yorklyn Road in Hockessin, DE. An open house will be held on Friday 8, 2026.

The new Brandywine Center offers compassionate mental health treatment for Delawareans at various levels of intensity ranging from weekly outpatient therapy to IOP and day treatment at the PHP level.

Brandywine Center for Mental Health Facility in Hockessin, DE

"We opened Brandywine Center for Mental Health because there is a lack in high quality mental health oriented treatment facilities in the state of Delaware. For those struggling with mental health concerns, we have noticed that too often, the only resources available for them are inpatient hospitals or individual therapy. We aim to provide a comprehensive outpatient day program where clients can feel comfortable and receive specific outpatient mental health services," said Vincent Fabrizio, Executive Director.

For more information or to schedule an assessment, call (302) 329-3669, email [email protected], or please visit https://brandywinementalhealth.com/

About The Brandywine Center for Mental Health

The Brandywine Center for Mental Health is a licensed and certified mental health treatment provider offering outpatient mental health care and therapy in Hockessin, Delaware. With a focus on clinical excellence and compassionate care, The Brandywine Center helps people manage their mental health and live better lives.

Contact:

The Brandywine Center for Mental Health

Phone: (302) 329-3669

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://brandywinementalhealth.com/

SOURCE Brandywine Center For Mental Health