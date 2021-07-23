The Branford Group to Conduct Auction of Leading Genomic Testing Lab CQuentia in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Branford Group ("Branford"), a leader in asset valuation and disposition services, has been engaged by CQuentia to sell the assets of its genomic testing and personalized healthcare facility in Memphis, Tennessee, which was established in 2019. Branford is currently soliciting and accepting offers for high-value assets in the lab. The offering will culminate in an online auction of all remaining items, set to open on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, and close Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

Marc Mazzalupo, Vice President of Business Development at Branford, stated, "We are pleased CQuentia management has selected our team to monetize the value of their surplus equipment. Most of the instruments in Memphis are less than two years old and represent a fantastic opportunity for buyers to source the latest technology at a time when availability of new equipment may be limited."

Complete sale details including the Lot Catalog with equipment photos and descriptions as well as registration details can be found on Branford's website.

Key assets available include:

Illumina NextSeq 500 & MiSeqDx DNA Sequencers

Hamilton MicroLab Star & Tecan Freedom EVO Automated Liquid Handlers

Thermo KingFisher Flex DNA Processors

Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Real-Time PCRs

Illumina iScan Array Scanners w/ AutoLoader 2.X Robot

Agilent 4200 (G2991A) TapeStation

Promega Maxwell RSC Rapid Sample Concentrators

Plus Over 100 Lab Benches, C-Suite Office Furnishings & Much More

All interested parties can review the asset specifications, schedule visits, and discuss pre-auction offers with Branford (contact info listed on sales detail page).

About The Branford Group: The Branford Group is a recognized leader in surplus industrial auction, disposition, and valuation services throughout the world. Its experienced team of certified and accredited auctioneers and appraisers buy, sell, and value nearly all types of assets including equipment, inventories, turnkey businesses, real estate, and intellectual property from a broad range of industries. (www.thebranfordgroup.com)

Contacts

Ali Wade, 203-483-2220

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

