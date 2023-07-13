The Brasher Law Firm Earns Recognition for $1.3M Award in Brookshire Brothers Store Slip-and-Fall Court Case

Case named among Texas Lawyer's Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2022

HOUSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brasher Law Firm, PLLC has earned a new accolade from Texas Lawyer magazine for a big court win.

The firm's $1.325 million jury award in Huelsman v. Brookshire Brothers Inc. was named among the publication's list of "Top Verdicts and Settlements of Texas 2022." That verdict was the second-largest money award within the Premises Liability category and the 55th-largest verdict overall.

The firm represented a woman in Orange County, Texas, who slipped and fell on a wet floor at a Brookshire Brothers grocery store while shopping for ice cream on Memorial Day weekend in 2020.

The plaintiff, who was 70 years old at the time of the incident and in good health, suffered a fractured kneecap in the fall and had to undergo two minor surgeries. She was forced to wear a brace during her recovery that left her unable to drive, walk, dress, or bathe herself without assistance for several months. Her past economic damages (including medical care) were less than $20,000 and were not sought at trial.

Jurors heard evidence that the store had recurring problems with leaking freezers dating back nearly nine months before the incident. The Brasher Law Firm team representing the plaintiff asked the jury for $1.154 million in closing arguments and received $1.325 million in a unanimous vote by the jury. It is the largest verdict of its kind from Orange County, Texas.

"Our team presented a very thorough case with a focus on safety and a store's duty to protect its customers," said firm partner Clint Brasher. "Being recognized by Texas Lawyer for the work we did on this case is greatly appreciated, but knowing we helped our client get the justice she deserved is really why we do what we do."

The case is Cheryl Huelsman v. Brookshire Brothers, Inc., Cause No. A200196-C, in the 128th Judicial District Court of Orange County, Texas. Brasher Law Firm worked with co-counsels Peter LaPray and Jon Healy on the case.

About Brasher

Texas-based Brasher Law Firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights and interests of its clients using its unique and passionate approach to litigation. Brasher represents individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma in cases involving personal injury claims, insurance claims, employment law and maritime law. For more information, visit https://brasherattorney.com/.

