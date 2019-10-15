The Brattle Group Deepens Footprint in Midwest with Opening of Chicago Office

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group announced today the opening of a new office in Chicago, its 11th office around the world. This new office will enable Brattle to enhance its support of local clients, as well as to expand relationships with academic and industry experts in the region.

"The addition of a Chicago office is a natural extension of Brattle's continued growth, given the breadth of work we do with leading law firms, corporations, utilities, and regulatory authorities in the Midwest," said Alexis Maniatis, president of The Brattle Group. "A local presence allows us to respond quickly and effectively to the legal and business challenges facing our growing client base in the region."

The Chicago office is led by Principal Dr. Branko Jovanovic, who provides economic analysis and expert testimony on a range of matters in consumer protection, securities, and finance. Dr. Jovanovic is joined by Senior Associate Dr. Shastri Sandy and Associates Dan Grana and Pablo Robles. In conjunction with colleagues across the world, Brattle's Chicago-based team will support clients in a variety of matters, including those related to securities and complex financial instruments, consumer protection, environmental product liability, bankruptcy and restructuring, M&A, and antitrust.

The new office is located in the heart of the Loop, at 181 West Madison Street, Suite 3400, Chicago, IL 60602. Click here to learn more.

