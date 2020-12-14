The Brattle Group Welcomes Leading Competition Economist Dr. Minjae Song

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Competition economist Dr. Minjae Song has joined The Brattle Group's global Antitrust/Competition group as a Principal in its Washington, DC office. Dr. Song specializes in econometric analyses centered on horizontal mergers, two-sided markets, common ownership, monopolization, and price bundling.

"Minjae has outstanding experience directing large projects, particularly involving merger review, and has an established track record of working with regulatory agencies and leading academics," said Brattle Principal and Antitrust/Competition Practice Leader Dr. Renée Duplantis. "We're thrilled to have him as a new colleague, and clients will value his clear, thoughtful approaches to analyzing complex issues."

"I'm joining Brattle at an exciting time of growth for the competition group," shared Dr. Song. "I'm looking forward to contributing to Brattle's focus on professional excellence and inclusive company culture."

Dr. Song consults on matters regarding media, credit cards, consumer packaged goods, semiconductors, and e-commerce as they relate to competition. His work in antitrust policy and damages leans toward the pharmaceutical, intellectual property, and high-tech industries. He has been involved with matters on behalf of international government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and other international conglomerates.

Prior to joining Brattle, Dr. Song was a Principal at a Washington, DC-based economics consulting firm. In addition, he has held faculty positions at the University of Rochester and the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he taught microeconomics and econometrics, among other topics.

