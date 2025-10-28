The Brattle Group Welcomes Securities Litigation Expert Brendan Rudolph

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Brendan Rudolph to its New York office as a Principal and Co-Leader of the firm's Private Equity, Venture Capital & Hedge Funds practice. He brings over 20 years of experience advising on securities class actions, hedge fund and private equity cases, and other complex commercial litigations.

Mr. Rudolph has deep expertise in damages estimation, market efficiency and price impact analyses, and asset and business valuation, which he applies to Rule 10b-5 and Section 11 securities cases, Delaware appraisal actions, and other disputes. His experience spans all phases of commercial litigations – including class certification, merits, arbitration, and trial – and covers a wide range of industries, from financial institutions and high-tech to consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. Mr. Rudolph has served as a lead consultant and helped prepare expert testimony in myriad high-profile matters, including dozens of "bet-the-company" litigations with multi-billion-dollar damages exposure.

"Brendan's broad expertise in preparing expert witnesses for deposition and trial, and developing independent, objective expert reports, makes him an invaluable addition to Brattle and our clients. His litigation experience spans matters involving investors, corporations, hedge funds, private equity and venture fund firms, regulators, and fiduciaries," said Torben Voetmann, Brattle President & Principal.

A member of Law360's Editorial Advisory Board for private equity coverage, Mr. Rudolph is an expert in private equity and venture capital. He is experienced in evaluating portfolio performance and strategy, analyzing trading behavior in both foreign and domestic markets, and assessing private investments in public equity (PIPES). He also has consulted extensively on residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and real estate matters.

At Brattle, Mr. Rudolph will join Principal Nguyet Nguyen and Senior Associate Julia Zhu in co-leading the Private Equity, Venture Capital & Hedge Funds practice, and he will bolster additional capabilities in the Securities Class Actions and Bankruptcy & Restructuring practices. These groups are industry-recognized for providing analyses in notable and high-stakes disputes on behalf of both private parties and regulatory agencies.

"I am thrilled to join the top-notch team of securities experts at Brattle," said Mr. Rudolph. "I look forward to collaboration with my new colleagues and helping clients address a variety of economic, financial, and statistical questions in complex commercial litigations."

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. Rudolph was a Principal and former Co-Head of the Venture Capital/Private Equity Practice at a global economics consultancy, where he led the firm's private equity and venture capital practice. He previously gained experience in sales and trading at a multinational bank.

