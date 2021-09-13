The Brattle Group Welcomes Senior Consultant Chris Rybak

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Chris Rybak to its Global Antitrust & Competition practice as a Senior Consultant based in Washington, DC. Mr. Rybak is an expert in mergers and antitrust litigation issues in a vast range of industries.

"We are thrilled to have Chris joining the Brattle team," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "With his deep expertise in econometrics and analyzing damages, he will add depth to our competition practice and be a vital asset to clients."

Chris Rybak, The Brattle Group

"I am excited to join the professional staff of economists at The Brattle Group," said Mr. Rybak. "I look forward to helping the firm continue its great deal of success in expanding their powerful competition group."

Specializing in applied econometrics and damages analysis, as well as mergers and acquisitions and antitrust litigation, Mr. Rybak has consulted in the pharmaceutical, transportation, metals, packaged food, home appliances, and healthcare industries. He has provided economic analyses in largescale corporate mergers.

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. Rybak was a Vice President at an international economics consultancy. In 2021, his article, "The Use of Econometrics in Merger Reviews," co-authored with Brattle Principal Dr. Loren K. Smith, was nominated for a Concurrences Antitrust Writing Award.

