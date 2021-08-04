The Brattle Group Welcomes Shauna Weber as Vice President of Talent

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce that Shauna Weber has joined the firm's Boston office as Vice President of Talent. With nearly 20 years of hands-on human resources and operations experience, Ms. Weber has deep expertise in aligning business needs with people and culture.

Ms. Weber will lead all aspects of Brattle’s global human resources strategies.

Ms. Weber will lead all aspects of Brattle's global human resources strategies – including talent discovery, development, and performance management; learning and professional development; compensation and benefits; employee relations; staffing; and continuing to promote a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workforce.

"Shauna is an outstanding addition to Brattle's leadership team," said Brattle COO Kevin Steinberg. "Identifying, fostering, and retaining top talent are vital components of our business strategy, and she will be a trusted leader, collaborator, and strategic business partner. She has a strong track record of building relationships, communicating with transparency, enhancing company culture, and promoting organizational change. Shauna is a natural fit with Brattle's vision and values."

Before joining Brattle, Ms. Weber was the HR Leader for the Northeast region at one of the largest providers of accounting, audit, and business consulting services in the US. She also spent more than 15 years with a global economics consultancy, including roles as the Director of Operations and as a Managing Director of Human Resources.



"I'm thrilled to be joining Brattle's talented and collaborative group of professionals," noted Ms. Weber. "Brattle is about its people first and foremost. As we navigate the next steps in the evolution of the workplace, I'm honored to have the opportunity to help develop, nurture, and support Brattle's human resources team and the firm's strategic priorities."

