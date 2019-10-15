The Brazilian Court Hotel Unveils Redesigned Guestrooms

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steeped in history as a favored rendezvous among celebrities, luminaries and Palm Beach power players since its inception in 1926, The Brazilian Court Hotel is excited to unveil a collection of studios, one, two and three-bedroom suites that have recently undergone a thoughtful redesign, led by LSI Designs' Lauren Hastings.

"In embarking on a refreshment of our guests rooms it was important to us to honor the hotel's legacy of timelessness while also breathing fresh life into the space," said Bobby Schlesinger, owner of The Brazilian Court Hotel. "The new room style intentionally pays reverence to the history of Palm Beach beyond the hotel's storied walls – a place of classic, enduring refinement that is both vibrant and inviting."

Designed to enhance the feeling of effortlessly sexy and modern Palm Beach style, while maintaining the existing vision of simple elegance and character, the new room style at Brazilian Court embodies a playful take on Palm Beach sophistication. Acting as the main decorative element and inspiration for the design, a custom wisteria wall panel made of colorful, silk like fabric incorporates a whimsical element that's feminine and a thoughtful juxtaposition to the rich mahogany wood and strong influences of leather, marble and brass accents. Lush green velvet headboards and sofas add a bold nod to the palms just outside, while white linens and pops of lavender brighten the space. Stylish and captivating, each room features a curated collection of black and white photography, by renowned photography Terry O'Neill, that pays homage to some of the most inspiring icons of pop culture. The mix of contemporary style furnishings and art delivers a design package that is both timeless and fresh.

The Brazilian Court Hotel infuses old-world charm with Palm Beach luxury to offer an intimate and idyllic retreat. Situated in a residential neighborhood, the iconic landmark is seductively hidden amongst elegant mansions and curtains of cascading bougainvillea. Across the threshold of The Brazilian Court, a serene oasis awaits – a cloistered world unto itself with lush gardens, intricate courtyards and a tropical ambience like no other. While on property, guests are invited to savor the cuisine of internationally acclaimed chef Daniel Boulud at Café Boulud or simply vanish into tranquility by the secluded, palm-fringed pool. Conveniently nestled in the heart of America's First Resort Destination™, The Brazilian Court is just steps from both the sapphire Atlantic Ocean and Worth Avenue, the world's most exclusive purveyor of luxury goods, art galleries and fine dining. Whether catching up with friends over cocktails in the courtyard, or relaxing with a good book under a canopy of palms in chaises lined in crisp white linen, The Brazilian Court is redefined for a new generation seeking a retreat within its soft, stuccoed walls.

For more information on The Brazilian Court Hotel, please visit www.thebraziliancourt.com or call 561.655.7740.

About The Brazilian Court Hotel

A discrete enclave of the rich and famous since the 1920s, The Brazilian Court Hotel is most often whispered about as a favored rendezvous promising anonymity for the affluent – all tucked within its lushly cloaked courtyards. Situated in a residential part of town, the historic landmark hotel mimics the Palm Beach mansions that surround it on all sides and offers guest a "home-away-from-home" feel with its intimate boutique setting. The 80-room hotel features a charming collection of studios and suites, neatly arranged among lush fountain courtyards and a beautifully landscaped pool. Located in the heart of America's First Resort Destination™, guests are placed just steps away from both the beach and Worth Avenue, showcasing some of the world's finest shopping and galleries. Home to the award-winning Café Boulud, The Brazilian Court Hotel brings together stunning, high-style accommodations and impeccable service for an unforgettable experience.

