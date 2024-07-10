The Break Free Run Returns to Folsom October 19 and Registration is Open

The family-friendly run features a Kid's Fun Run, 5k and 10k to raise funds for human trafficking prevention education.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF), a non-profit organization working towards a world free from human trafficking, is thrilled to announce the return of The Break Free Run which will take place for its first time since 2019 on Saturday, October 19th.

The run will take place starting at Lakeside Church on the Parkway Trails in Folsom. The event includes a Kids Fun Run which starts at 7:45am, a 10k at 8:00 am and a 5k walk/run at 8:15am. In addition, the event will include music, vendors, food trucks, and an opportunity to meet and greet with special guests who will be revealed before the race. Registration is open to both individuals and teams. All participants will receive a special edition Break Free Run shirt with this year's theme: L.O.V.E. - "Lace Up, Overcome, Victory, Empower". As an extra treat each 5k/10k finisher will also receive a one-of-a-kind 3Strands Global Foundation finisher medal.

Prior to COVID, 3Strands Global Foundation hosted this event each year with a goal of bringing both local and global communities together and educating individuals on human trafficking awareness and prevention. "The best way to fight this horrific crime is through prevention education to teach people how to recognize human trafficking activities" stated Ashlie Bryant, CEO of 3Strands Global Foundation. "Our prevention education programs reach schools, communities, vulnerable populations as well as businesses and juvenile justice and nonprofit professionals. Events like the Break Free Run help raise awareness and funds to support these programs."

For more details on the run or to register, visit 3SGF.org and click on Break Free Run .

About 3Strands Global Foundation

3Strands Global Foundation is a non-profit organization working towards a world free from human trafficking. Through their PROTECT prevention education program, they have educated millions of students on how to stay safe from human trafficking and exploitation. Their Employ + Empower program has provided support and economic empowerment for over 1,000 survivors. Visit their website at 3StrandsGlobalFoundation.org to learn more about their mission and how you can help.

