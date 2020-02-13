The Breakfast & Cereal Market in India, Forecast to 2025 - Positive Changes in the Nutrient Composition of RTE Cereals Spurs Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Breakfast And Cereal Market Outlook, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the changing lifestyle that makes it difficult to dedicate some time to cook, consumers largely prefer ready-to-eat cereals and thus the category holds majority of market share in the global as well as Indian industry. Globally, there is a trend of positive changes in nutrient composition of RTE cereals by marketers.



Breakfast and cereal market has worldwide presence North America being the biggest market holding the highest share in global market. Asia pacific and the rest of world which includes South America and African countries are considered as the fastest growing nation despite being the smaller market as compare to North America and Europe. Cereals have always held their share of the Indian breakfast platter.



The breakfast cereal market of India is growing at almost 18% CAGR in the last five years; this is because of the healthy changes that consumers are bringing into their life style.



Ready to eat cereals have the highest market value as compare to Hot cereals. There is a steady growth in the number of households adopting new breakfast categories which has increased the penetration of packaged cereals in the country. Children are easily adapting to the new morning regime of breakfast cereals. Flavoured and non flavoured category of meals also plays and important part as when we categorise them on the age basis consumption.



In the case of small kids the flavoured meals are mostly preferred so as to provide them with nutritious meal and in the case of adult the penetration of non-flavour meal is increasing. Breakfast as a family meal has by and large ceased to exist in metro India.



The single-serve packs priced at Rs 10 in tier-I and tier-II towns have helped recruit new consumers into the nutritious ready-to-eat breakfast cereals market. There is an indication based on the historical acceptance of ready to eat breakfast that its expected growth in coming years is going to be positive.



There is a growing acceptance of cereals is the fact that in addition to its primary focus on tier I and tier II towns, manufacturers are now expanding their footprint to tier III cities as well. Households are in a better financial position to spend on packaged goods. The trend is accelerating because of both socio-economic factors and lifestyle reasons.



Also the arrivals of organized and modern retailformats are contributing to the growth. As for the price sensitivity factor, Rs 5 and Rs 10 packs will do the trick. These packs will see robust growth and will help in increasing the penetration. Moreover, innovation would continue to play a significant role in growing the market.



Major Companies



The major companies in the overall market are Kellog's India Pvt Ltd, Pepsico India Holdings Private Limited, Bagrrys India lTD, Marico Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Limited, Nestle India Limited, Patanjali India Limited, Mohan Meakin Limited, Panjon Ltd, Future Consumer Enterprise Limited.



Considered in the Report



Geography: India & Global

& Global Base Year: FY 2018-2019

Estimated Year: FY 2019-2020

Forecast Year: FY 2024-2025

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. India Demographics



4. Global Breakfast Cereal Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.1.1. Overall Market

4.1.2. Ready-To-Eat (RTE) Breakfast Cereal Market

4.1.3. Hot Breakfast Cereal Market

4.1.4. North America Breakfast Cereal Market

4.1.5. Europe Breakfast Cereal Market

4.1.6. Asia-Pacific Breakfast Cereal Market

4.1.7. RoW Breakfast Cereal Market

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Category

4.2.4. By Sales Channel



5. India Breakfast Cereal Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Company

5.2.2. By Region

5.2.3. By Category

5.2.4. By Plain vs. Flavoured

5.2.5. By Product Type

5.2.6. By Tier

5.2.7. By City

5.3. India Ready-To-Eat (RTE) Breakfast Cereal Market Outlook

5.3.1. Market Size By Value By Product Type

5.3.2. Market Share By Consumer (Adult-Children)

5.4. India Hot Breakfast Cereal Market Outlook

5.4.1. Market Size By Product Type

5.4.2. Market Share By Consumer (Adult/Children)



6. Cornflakes Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share By Type

6.3. Market Share By Company

6.4. Product Price Variant



7. India Muesli market outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.2. Market Share By Type

7.3. Market Share By Company

7.4. Price Product Variant



8. India Oats Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size By Value

8.2. Market Share By Type

8.3. Market Share By Company

8.4. Price Product Variant



9. India Economic Snapshot



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. Trade Dynamics

11.1. Import

11.2. Export



12. Channel Partner Analysis



13. India Breakfast Cereal Market Dynamics

13.1. Key Drivers

13.2. Key Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Porter's Five Forces

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Kellogg India Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.2. PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.3. Bagrrys India Limited

15.2.4. Marico Limited

15.2.5. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

15.2.6. Nestle India Limited

15.2.7. Patanjali Ayurved Limited

15.2.8. Mohan Meakin Limited

15.2.9. Panjon limited

15.2.10.Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



