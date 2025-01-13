The Breast Cancer Research Foundation Backs Clairity's AI-Based Risk Assessment

Largest Private Funder of Breast Cancer Research Backs Clairity's AI-Based Risk Assessment

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clairity, Inc. is proud to announce a $1M investment from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) in support of Clairity, a leading innovator in AI-powered tools for breast cancer risk assessment.

Breast cancer remains a leading cause of cancer death worldwide, with persistent disparities in outcomes. Black women, for instance, face a 40% higher breast cancer mortality rate compared to Caucasian women. Clairity's mission to address these inequities aligns closely with BCRF's commitment to advancing science that improves lives across the full diversity of women at risk for breast cancer.

Clairity has developed a transformative AI-based risk assessment tool, trained on millions of mammograms paired with long-term clinical outcomes. By identifying subtle patterns in breast tissue that correlate with cancer development, Clairity's platform goes beyond traditional risk models based largely on age and family history. Studies have demonstrated the tool's strong and equitable performance across diverse racial groups, offering the potential to improve early detection, reduce disparities, and save lives.

"BCRF has always championed innovative science that redefines what's possible in breast cancer research and care," said Donna McKay, BCRF president and CEO. "Dr. Connie Lehman, Clairity co-founder and a long-time BCRF grantee, exemplifies the leadership and vision needed to revolutionize breast cancer prediction and prevention. We are excited to support Clairity in this bold step toward personalized, equitable care and fewer lives lost."

"Changing the trajectory of breast cancer requires collaboration, innovation, and unwavering focus," said Dr. Connie Lehman, Clairity co-founder. "We are deeply grateful for BCRF's partnership in advancing AI-driven risk assessment tools that empower clinicians and patients to make earlier, more informed decisions. Together, we can reimagine what is possible in breast cancer prevention and care."

"Early detection has been the cornerstone of improving breast cancer survival rates," added Jeff Luber, Clairity CEO. "Clairity's technology offers the potential to go a step further by identifying early patterns in healthy tissue that signal future risk. With BCRF's support, we are moving closer to a paradigm where prediction enables prevention—and ensures more equitable access to life-saving interventions."

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. By investing in the best minds in science to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis—and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration—BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

About Clairity, Inc.

Clairity, Inc. harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to advance breast cancer care, with a focus on personalized risk assessment and health equity. By leveraging advanced imaging data and predictive algorithms, Clairity's platform empowers clinicians and patients with actionable insights to enable earlier interventions and better outcomes.

