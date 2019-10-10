The Breastfeeding Movement. How One Health System Is Helping New Moms.

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Fig, the creator of the LatchPal Breastfeeding Clip, is excited to announce a partnership with Peterson Health, in Kerrville, Texas. The Baby Place at Peterson Health, staffed with certified lactation consultants, midwives and custom labor/delivery solutions, is gifting LatchPals to eliminate the nuisance of a falling shirt as mothers learn to breastfeed.

Peterson Health Hospital in Kerrville, Texas Gifts LatchPal Breastfeeding Nursing Clip to New Moms Learning to Breastfeed

"Hospitals and maternity practitioners play a unique role in supporting new mothers … to say we're thrilled to have LatchPal distributed in a hospital setting would be an understatement; we're honored to partner with Peterson Health as they raise the standard of care for new families," shares Melissa LaHann, President of Happy Fig.

With breastfeeding on the rise, approximately eight out of 10 women initiate breastfeeding after delivery, and Happy Fig believes this number should go higher. "We'd love to see 100% of these mothers maintain nursing relationships with their children upon leaving the hospital. Not only does breastfeeding benefit baby, but studies show it also reduces mom's risk of breast cancer. Combining Peterson Health's team of experts with a LatchPal Nursing Clip ensures moms will have the tools they need to breastfeed successfully."

How does a LatchPal help nursing moms? Ms. LaHann explains, "LatchPal is a shirt holder that converts any top into a nursing shirt. With one-handed fastening, LatchPal eliminates nursing distractions to improve comfort, confidence and breastfeeding posture. Not to mention LatchPal saves families money by eliminating the need for expensive nursing tops."

Peterson Health knows that small acts of kindness can make a big difference for growing families. Whether it's parenting courses, family first delivery options, breastfeeding resources or your very own LatchPal, you'll find it all at The Baby Place in Kerrville, Texas.

About Happy Fig is the maker of the LatchPal Breastfeeding Clip, based in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 2014, Happy Fig has designed, patented, produced and distributed LatchPal to ease the challenges of breastfeeding. LatchPal is award-winning and a top choice for families and lactation professionals. You can reach Melissa LaHann at contact@latchpal.com or visit LatchPal.com.

About Peterson Health is an independent, private, not-for-profit community-based healthcare system located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country in Kerrville, Texas. Peterson's customer base spans over nine counties and, with over 1,000 full-time employees and over 250 medical professionals, Peterson Health continues to grow, thrive and advance over 70 years strong.

