NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Breathable films market expected to register CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04166811/?utm_source=PRN

The breathable films market size is estimated to be USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2019 and 2024. Breathable films are thin, microporous or monolithic films that are impervious to liquids (water/blood) but permeable to gases (water vapor). Increasing penetration of hygiene products such as baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence products in the developing countries and increased consumption of premium hygiene products in the developed countries is expected to drive the global breathable films market during the forecast period. High cost of breathable films is the major restraint for the global breathable films market.



Polyurethane-based breathable films: the fastest-growing type of breathable films

Polyurethane-based breathable film is projected to witness the highest-growth during the forecast period.Breathable polyurethane films have major usage in the medical sector.



These films are preferred for surgical gloves, surgical drapes, patient gowns, and table & bed covers as they are monolithic and create better liquid barrier compared to other microporous breathable films. Also, these films have high mechanical properties such as abrasion resistance, high durability, and low temperature flexibility.



Hygiene & personal care is the largest consumer of breathable films

Hygiene application accounted for the major share of the overall breathable films market.Breathable films are widely used in hygiene products such as disposable baby diapers, disposable sanitary napkins, and disposable adult diapers.



These films are used as back sheet materials, which provide improved comfort, better skin breathability, and reduce skin rashes and sores.Improving per capita GDP and rising awareness regarding health & hygiene are the key factors driving the breathable films market in hygiene applications.



The increasing demand for premium diapers in both developing and developed countries will further drive the breathable films market during the forecast period.



APAC estimated to be fastest-growing market for breathable films

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for breathable films.This high growth is associated with the increasing penetration of hygiene products in the APAC countries.



China is estimated to be the largest market for breathable films in APAC, followed by Japan.India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea are the other major countries contributing to the growth of the breathable films market in the region.



The increasing demand for breathable films from applications such as medical, hygiene & personal care, food packaging, and construction is expected to drive the breathable films market in these countries.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 52%, Tier 2 – 26%, and Tier 3 – 22%

• By Designation - Director Level – 23%, C level – 48%, and Others* – 29%

• By Region - Asia-Pacific– 44%, North America – 25%, Europe – 21%, and Others**- 10%



Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2016: Tier 1 = >USD 500 million, Tier 2 = USD 100 million to USD 500 million and Tier 3 =

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**Others include South America and the Middle East & Africa.



The companies profiled in this market research report include RKW Group (Germany), Arkema (France), Mitsui Chemicals (Thailand), and Fatra (Czech Republic).Toray Industries (Japan), Covestro (Germany), Nitto Denko (Japan), Trioplast Industries (Sweden), SWM INTL (US), Rahil Foam (India), Skymark Packaging (UK), Daika Kogyo (Japan), American Polyfilm (US), and Innovia Films (UK).



These are some of the other leading companies in this market.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the breathable films market on the basis of type, application, and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the breathable films market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, agreements, and recent developments associated with the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the breathable films market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, new product developments, and agreements.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04166811/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

