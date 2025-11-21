The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting Announces Annual Award for Aspiring Accounting Professionals

NORMAN CITY, Okla., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States. Founded by Bree Montoya, a distinguished accounting professional based in Norman City, OK, this scholarship provides a one-time $1,000 award to support a student dedicated to pursuing a career in accounting or finance. The application deadline is July 15, 2026.

This scholarship program reflects the personal and professional commitment of Bree Montoya to foster the next wave of talent in the accounting field. With a career spanning over two decades, Bree Montoya has built a reputation on the core principles of ethical practice and analytical rigor.

Applicants for the Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited U.S. college or university and must be pursuing, or planning to pursue, a degree in accounting, finance, or a closely related field.

As the Director of the Business Valuation and Litigation Support Department at Gray, Blodgett & Company, PLLC, Bree Montoya brings extensive real-world expertise to the scholarship's vision.

The selection process is designed to identify a student who shows exceptional promise and a clear understanding of the accountant's role as a guardian of financial integrity. The winner of the Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting will be announced on August 15, 2026.

The scholarship is open to all eligible undergraduate students in the United States, reflecting a national scope. By providing financial assistance and recognizing academic dedication, the Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens of higher education, allowing the recipient to focus more intensely on their studies and professional development.

Interested students can find full details on eligibility criteria, the essay prompt, and the application process on the official website.

About the Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting

The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting is an annual award program founded by Bree Montoya, CPA, ABV, CVA. Based in Norman City, OK, the scholarship supports the educational journey of undergraduate accounting and finance students in the United States who demonstrate a strong commitment to ethical standards and professional integrity. The program is dedicated to encouraging the highest ideals of the accounting profession.

SOURCE Bree Montoya Scholarship