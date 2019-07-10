The Breen Consulting Group Announces That the Visiontron Corporation Has Been Awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) 5-Year Contract

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Joseph Breen, president of The Breen Consulting Group, announced the award of a General Services Administration (GSA) contract to their client, Visiontron Corporation of Hauppauge, New York. This contract was negotiated with the GSA to include a full line of products manufactured and distributed here in the United States by Visiontron for an initial term of five years, with three five-year options to extend.

The Breen Consulting Group was retained by Visiontron to develop a comprehensive and compliant offer, submit and negotiate that offer to award, and to provide post-award contract services. Joe Torsiello, president of Visiontron, stated, "Our experience with the Breen Group has been excellent. They delivered on every aspect of their service commitments and were there for us every step of the way. Under the Breen Program, they conducted an Initial Business Review and took charge of the project from that point forward." He added, "Due to their responsiveness and knowledge of the processes involved, The Breen Consulting Group was able to secure an award in under 50 days from the date of submittal, allowing us to use this contract vehicle on a large contract with one of the major government buyers of the types of products we manufacture."

The Breen Consulting Group has been providing contract attainment, contract management and impactful Government Business Development Programs since 1994. Through that tenure, they have developed a proven program whereby they incorporate all aspects of expertise focused on gaining federal contract business. Programs offered include customizable programs that can be limited to GSA contract development to comprehensive programs that provide an entire service package that is inclusive of contract attainment, contract management, proposal writing and research, as well as providing win/loss metrics to goal. A complete overview of background, services and impactful programs offered can be found at the company's website www.joebreen.com or call The Breen Consulting Group at (877) 881-4688 for a no-cost consultation.

Visiontron has been manufacturing standard and custom people guidance solutions for 50-plus years on Long Island in New York. With their built-to-last crowd control products, they help to provide more safe and easy-to-navigate environments and better brand experiences for patrons and staff. From small retail stores to the world's busiest airports, Visiontron's products and solutions are there to help people get the most from their time with you.

In reviewing Visiontron's contract award, Joe Breen provided this statement: "Visiontron represents a very high standard in manufacturing. A standard that you don't really see in mass-produced items coming from overseas. Visiontron products are manufactured and distributed in Hauppauge, New York. They distribute their products internationally, most of which are shipped within a few days of order placement." Breen added, "What I find most impressive is the treatment and recognition given to their employees who instill an immense sense of pride into producing every product they manufacture. Visiontron best reflects a quote from Aristotle, who once said, 'Quality is not a single act, but a habit.' Visiontron has reinforced this adage through the 55 years of providing a level of unmatched product quality."

SOURCE The Breen Consulting Group