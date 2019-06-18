The Breitling Premier Norton Edition Arrives In New York At An Exclusive Event Hosted By Breitling Cinema Squad Member Adam Driver

"Tonight we celebrated two brands that are both innovative and entrepreneurial and have powerful legacies. This new watch honors the great partnership between these two aspirational brands." Garner added, "Breitling's new Premier Norton Edition incorporates DNA elements from both brands, offering wristwatch and motorcycle fans the opportunity to express their individuality, and perfectly embodies the nature of our brands."

Sporting the new Breitling Premier Norton Edition on his wrist, Driver spoke about his love of motorcyles and eagerness to receive his own Norton Commando 961 Café Racer MKII Breitling Limited Edition remarking, "I appreciate the way the timeless design and engineering elements have been married to create the Breitling Premier Norton Edition watch."

The evening concluded with guests snapping photos of Adam Driver in front of the Norton Commando 961 Café Racer MKII Breitling Limited Edition Motorcycle. All of the guests enjoyed the incredible evening learning about two iconic brands that share powerful legacies along with one of Hollywood's most powerful actors.

A Watch That Reflects Two Great Brands

The Breitling Premier Norton Edition is a potent representation of a partnership between two iconic brands that share intriguingly similar timelines and powerful legacies. The watch expresses the style and performance expected from a maker of refined Swiss watches and a motorcycle brand renowned for its exclusive British engineering.

The Breitling Premier Norton Edition celebrates the partnership between the prestige watch brand Breitling and British motorcycle company Norton, known worldwide for its high-performance motorcycles. The watch is part of Breitling's Premier collection, a family of elegant watches defined by their fashionable flair.

The new Norton Edition is a distinctive interpretation of the Premier that makes a bold urban chic style statement.

The Breitling Premier Norton Edition reflects the cultures and values of these two great brands. Its 42-millimeter stainless-steel case, water-resistant to 10 bar (100 meters) is distinctive: a "Norton" logo is engraved on a plate on the left side of the case, and the transparent caseback features a printed Norton motorcycle and logo.

The elegant black dial with golden numerals and hour and minute hands offers an intriguing contrast to the brown vintage raw-leather strap that will appeal both to watch enthusiasts and serious motorcyclists. The model is also available with a stylish stainless-steel bracelet. The silver subdials – a chronograph minute counter at 3 o'clock and a small seconds subdial at 9 o'clock – against the black dial indicate the

Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 at the heart of this watch, which delivers an impressive power reserve of approximately 70 hours.

The COSC-certified chronometer features a black tachymeter scale on a white inner bezel around the dial, with "TACHYMETER" inscribed in red. The hour and minute hands are coated with Super-LumiNova®, which makes them highly legible on any route a biker might choose, from a city street to a remote back road.

The Ultimate Accessory for Your Premier Norton Edition: The Norton Commando 961 Café Racer MKII Breitling Limited Edition Motorcycle

When you slip on your Premier Norton Edition watch, you will be wearing a timepiece that reflects a partnership between two great brands. And you might find yourself longing for a powerful, stylishly iconic motorcycle worthy of the watch. Our friends at Norton have created the perfect solution. The Commando 961 Café Racer MKII Breitling Limited Edition recalls the classic appearance and style of the great old-style café racers but offers modern state-of-the-art components and engineering. Its 961cc engine was developed in-house by Norton and delivers the performance you would expect from one of the world's great motorcycle brands. This special Breitling Limited Edition is being created in a series limited to 77 motorcycles. It is distinguished by a vintage Breitling "B" engraved on the clutch box, Breitling-designed speedometer and tachometer dials, and a black-on-black vintage "B" stitched into the saddle. This incredible statement-making motorcycle is available for purchase through Norton's distribution network.

Breitling

Since 1884, Breitling has established a global reputation for high-precision timepieces, its pioneering role in the development of the wrist chronograph, and its uncompromising commitment to design excellence. With the brand's storied association with aviation, Breitling has shared the finest moments in humankind's conquest of the skies. Renowned for its spirit of innovation, it has also earned a place of privilege in the worlds of science, sport, and technology. Breitling manufactures its own movements in-house and the quality of every watch is confirmed by its status as a COSC-certified chronometer, made in Switzerland.

www.breitling.com

About Norton

The Norton Motorcycle Company is a British motorcycle marque, originally from Birmingham, England, UK. It was founded in 1898 as a manufacturer of "fittings and parts for the two-wheel trade". By 1902 the company had begun manufacturing motorcycles with bought-in engines. In 1908 a Norton-built engine was added to the range. This began a long series of production of single and eventually twin-cylinder motorcycles, and a long history of racing involvement.

http://www.nortonmotorcycles.com

