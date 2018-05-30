"The Brian Buffini Show" Podcast Hits Major Milestones

Hosted by New York Times bestselling author, speaker and master motivator Brian Buffini, "The Brian Buffini Show" explores the mindsets, motivation and methodologies of success with weekly content and high-profile interviews. Featuring world-class guests from the business, inspiration and sports worlds, past shows have included Dave Ramsey, Mitch Albom, Andy Andrews, Scott Stratten, Molly Fletcher, David Bach and Carey Lohrenz to name a few.

"We couldn't be more excited to hit 100 episodes and more than 3 million downloads of 'The Brian Buffini Show,'" says David Lally, producer of the show. "To celebrate, episode #100 is a retrospective featuring snippets of our five most popular shows, all of which enforce Brian's message that if you grow yourself and work on yourself, you can go from making a living to earning a fortune."

Brian Buffini was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and immigrated to San Diego in 1986 where he became the classic American rags to riches story. After becoming one of the nation's top Realtors®, he founded Buffini & Company – an organization dedicated to sharing his powerful lead-generation systems with others. His latest book, "The Emigrant Edge: How to Make it Big in America" is a New York Times bestseller.

"The Brian Buffini Show" is available on iTunes, Stitcher, PodBean, Pocket Casts, iHeart Radio and Google Play. Launched in March 2016, the podcast reached the number two spot on the iTunes rankings for business podcasts at initial launch and is considered one of the fastest growing podcasts in the business genre.

About Buffini & Company

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate expert and motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system and comprehensive business coaching and training programs, which have helped entrepreneurs in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life.

