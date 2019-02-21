"The Brian Buffini Show" Podcast Surpasses 5 Million Downloads

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Brian Buffini Show" podcast – hosted by New York Times best-selling author, speaker and founder of North America's largest business coaching and training company, Brian Buffini – hit more than 5 million downloads worldwide, gaining 1 million of those downloads in just four months. Launched in 2016 and immediately No. 2 in the iTunes Business category, Brian reveals the mindsets, motivation and methodologies of success.

The Brian Buffini Show (PRNewsfoto/Buffini & Company)

Featuring weekly content and interviews with world-class guests from the business, inspiration and sports worlds, Brian's interviewed some of the world's most influential people, including Mitch Albom, Dave Ramsey, Mel Robbins, Scott Hamilton and Nick Vujicic, to name just a few. Exclusive content – outtakes, additional content, swag and special offers – is then shared with fans who've joined the "Buffini Show Insiders" fan club.

"This content is designed to inspire everyone – including ourselves – to reach new heights in our business and personal lives," David Lally, "The Brian Buffini Show" producer, said. "Through this podcast, Brian has been able to share these themes of success with folks all over the world from all walks of life, and that's very meaningful to us."

Brian Buffini was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, immigrating to San Diego, Calif., in 1986 where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation's top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients.

In 1996, he founded Buffini & Company, which has trained over three million business professionals in 37 countries. Brian's Irish wit and profound insights have captivated and enlightened audiences worldwide making his podcast a "must have, go-to" destination.

Considered one of the fastest growing podcasts in the business genre, "The Brian Buffini Show" is available on iTunes, Stitcher, PodBean, Pocket Casts, iHeart Radio, Spotify and Google Play.

About Buffini & Company

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate expert and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system and comprehensive business coaching and training programs, which have helped entrepreneurs in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life.

For further information: go to buffiniandcompany.com or call 1-800-945-3485.

