The Bridge Sports Complex Announces Sponsorship by Citynet; Indoor Facility Becomes the Citynet Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bridge Sports Complex is excited to announce the renaming of its indoor facility to The Citynet Center effective February 9, 2022. Citynet is the regional leader for network-based business communications: voice and data communications, broadband Internet, hosted VoIP systems, data services, and a full suite of IT managed network services. The sponsorship is the latest addition to Citynet's philanthropic efforts, which also include the Citynet Cares initiative and sponsorships for many local organizations.

Since its inception in 1994, Citynet has supported its community through charitable contributions and involvement in local business organizations. Citynet participates in county chambers for six counties within West Virginia. Recipients of Citynet's financial donations include educational organizations, medical charities, recreation associations, and more, all based within the community Citynet has served proudly for nearly three decades. Its signature Citynet Cares program provides a free online grading solution, LiveGrades, to any school in West Virginia.

The Bridge Sports Complex indoor facility, now the Citynet Center, opened in June 2021 with two primary goals: act as a regional destination for sports & recreation to bolster the local economy while acting as a community center for the greater Harrison and Marion County communities. These goals directly align with Citynet's community-based goal of supporting health and wellness for West Virginians. The Citynet sponsorship comes naturally due to a shared prioritization of quality of life for the community and Citynet's continued desire to give back to its community.

While the indoor facility will transition to the Citynet Center, the property in its entirety, formerly The Bridgeport Recreation Complex, as well as its ongoing expansions will retain the name The Bridge Sports Complex. Looking forward, The Bridge Sports Complex may expand to include exciting new amenities including a dome field, cross country track, and outdoor fun park, all while continuing to provide programming and recreation within the Citynet Center. Currently, there are over 2,000 memberships and 2,500 participants in youth and adult programs.

Mayor Andy Lang believes the transition is a step in the right direction for the continued growth of Bridgeport. "Citynet's digital infrastructure has helped Bridgeport, the first gigabit city in West Virginia, expand into the great community it is today. We're excited to continue adding to The Bridge Sports Complex over the coming years, especially now that we have the Citynet Center."

President & CEO of Citynet, Jim Martin, reflected on the longstanding relationship between Citynet and the City of Bridgeport, as well as goals for the future. "Citynet is excited to invest in and further strengthen our relationship with the City of Bridgeport. For over 25 years, we have looked for ways to improve the lives of those living here. Some examples include providing world-class gigabit internet service to the businesses and residences within Bridgeport and surrounding communities. This facility in another example of the proactive leadership that we are blessed to have in the City of Bridgeport and our investment in the Citynet Center will result in a healthier, more vibrant community in the future."

Similarly, Citynet's Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales & Marketing, Drew Pomeroy, expressed his excitement over the sponsorship. "As West Virginians, we all have a responsibility to make our State the best that it can be. To me, investing in your community is a bedrock fundamental in fulfilling that responsibility. Bridgeport is not only our company's home, but it is my home. I am proud that the Citynet name will be tied to such a world-class facility in West Virginia."

The Citynet naming rights sponsorship provides an impressive $1,000,000 to The Bridge over the next ten years. This money will help The Bridge to continue providing exciting programming, engaging the community, and increasing profitable tourism in the Bridgeport area. In its first six months, The Bridge hosted sixteen tournaments and events for an estimated impact of $1.9 million.

Citynet fast facts:

Founded in 1994 as a local/regional ISP (Internet Service Provider)

Connects around 10,000 residences and 2,5000 businesses in West Virginia daily

Powers the first "Gigabit City" in West Virginia (Bridgeport)

Both The Bridge and Citynet expect great things over the next ten years and are excited to move forward with the transition into the Citynet Center.

About The Bridge Sports Complex

The Bridge, located in Bridgeport, WV, managed by Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), is the newest destination for all things sports, recreation, and wellness. With 156,000 square feet of courts, turf, aquatics, fitness, and more, The Bridge is the premium gathering space for sports, recreation, and wellness in North Central West Virginia. To learn more, visit thebridgewv.com.

