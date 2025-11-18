The Brief Launches 'The Agency Package,' a Suite of AI-Powered Creative and Marketing Tools Tailored for Agency Customers

Already beloved by more than 800 agencies, The Brief empowers teams to fully leverage AI to move faster and scale smarter while keeping creative control

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brief, the AI agency and creative automation platform for marketers, today announced The Agency Package , a tailored suite of AI tools and services designed specifically for studios, creative agencies, and networks. The new offering provides agencies with a plug-and-play AI creative department that accelerates production and scales creative output while preserving full creative control.

"For many of our agency customers, The Brief has become their best-kept secret — a creative partner that helps them do more with less, even amid constant pressure on teams and budgets," said Tammy H. Nam, CEO of The Brief. "While we built our platform with brands in mind, we know agencies face distinct challenges. That's why we've added tools like branded share links, DAM integration, and expanded brand kits — so agencies can manage multiple clients seamlessly while maintaining their own identity. It means they can focus on what they do best: creating exceptional work, not repetitive tasks."

Creative Automation for Modern Agencies

The Agency Package is built to meet the demands of modern creative operations, delivering a new standard for creative automation and efficiency:

Create 10x faster: Turn campaign assets around in hours, not days.

Turn campaign assets around in hours, not days. Custom Brand Kits: Keep every client's creative fully on-brand and centralized, all from one account.

Keep every client's creative fully on-brand and centralized, all from one account. Branded share links: Share creative work for approval in your agency's own branded environment.

Share creative work for approval in your agency's own branded environment. Multi-format: Build static, HTML5, or video ads instantly and export across every major ad network, including Meta, Google, CM360, DV360, and Veeva.

Build static, HTML5, or video ads instantly and export across every major ad network, including Meta, Google, CM360, DV360, and Veeva. Predictable pricing: Credit-based plans ensure transparent, scalable creative production.

Credit-based plans ensure transparent, scalable creative production. DAM (Digital Asset Management) integration: Import your assets directly from your DAM to The Brief.

Addressing Industry Pressure

Agencies today face a perfect storm of shrinking budgets, tighter timelines, and rising client expectations for personalization and performance. According to IAB's State of Data 2025 Report, nearly one-third of agencies and brands have already integrated AI tools into their creative operations, a shift The Brief aims to make accessible and scalable for every team.

"The traditional agency model is being squeezed from all sides," added Nam. "The Brief's AI platform enables teams to say 'yes' to more – more clients, more formats, more campaigns – without adding headcount or burning out designers."

Trusted by Leading Agencies

More than 800 agencies and studios – from independent creators to global networks like Ogilvy, BBDO, Havas Media Network and Dentsu – already use The Brief to streamline workflows, automate production, and boost profitability.

Karsh Hagan, an independent, full-service creative agency based in Denver, CO, credits The Brief for streamlining its production process:

"With The Brief, we've transformed our production workflow overnight," said Nancy Casey Humphrey, Director of Creative and IT Services at Karsh Hagan. "What used to take a week is now done instantly, without sacrificing creative control. Our team stays fully in the driver's seat, producing high-quality HTML banners in-house, faster than ever. The speed, flexibility, and autonomy we've gained have not only elevated our creative output but also turned production into a new revenue stream. The Brief truly understands how agencies work — and moves at our pace."

The Agency Package is designed to scale as agencies grow. Plans include multi-seat options, shared brand kits, and flexible credit pricing to fit project-based or network-level needs. Learn more about using The Brief for agencies .

About The Brief

The Brief is the AI agency for modern marketers. Our platform powers the entire campaign lifecycle, helping teams create on-brand assets, launch across channels, analyze performance and apply learnings to start again, smarter. Trusted by leading global brands and agencies, The Brief removes friction and transforms how marketers move from insight to execution to impact. Learn more at thebrief.ai .

